Actor Uzor Arukwe recently shared a humorous confession about his character in Funke Akindele's hit movie Behind The Scenes

The Nollywood star opened up about what he does whenever he sees a movie scene showing his picture at a grave site

Uzor Arukwe's funny comment stirred reactions from social media users, including his co-star, Scarlet Gomez

Nigerian actor Uzor Arukwe, also known as Odogwu Paranran, has reacted to his character in Funke Akindele's hit movie Behind The Scenes, making waves on Netflix.

Uzor, in a tweet via his official X handle on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, humorously described his instinctive "God forbid" prayer each time he saw his photo on a grave in a scene from the movie, where his character Victor dies and Scarlet Gomez visited the site.

Uzor Arukwe shares funny confession about his scene in Funke Akindele's Behind The Scenes movie. Credit: uzorarukwe

Source: Instagram

"Anytime I come across that scene in Behind The Scenes where @thescarletgomez went to the graveyard to see Victor’s grave & I see my picture on the grave, The Naija man in me whispers God forbid ooo and say a serious prayer," he wrote.

Reacting, his co-star, Scarlet Gomez, responded with a funny comment as she teased him.

She wrote,

"Not your portion o ijn… but why you dey fear?"

In related news, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared some relatable life lessons after watching Funke Akindele’s record-breaking 2025 Nollywood drama, "Behind The Scenes".

According to the man, the movie showed the hidden struggles people go through while showing only the glamorous side of life.

He explained how the movie opened his eyes to the pain and hard work many Nigerians endure daily, but rarely show publicly.

Reactions trail Uzor Arukwe's confession about his character in Behind The Scenes. Credit: uzorarukwe

Source: Instagram

See the exchange between Uzor Arukwe and Scarlet Gomez below:

Reactions trail Uzor Arukwe's confession

Reacting, some netizens brought up cultural superstitions around death imagery in movies, while others prayed for Uzor Arukwe.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read them below:

Affiliate_write commented:

"You no go pray ke I even use to feel like is it necessary to show those particular scenes."

keania_brown said:

"I legit said God it's just a movie o. Make our Dark Horse still dey for us biko."

LoadedPlug_info commented:

"That should give you a glimpse of how life is.. A time will come you will be laid below 6ft and family and friends will there to offer prayers and last wishes Death is inevitable bro."

genoomobude said:

"E go happen one day bros but we pray it will be your great grand children visiting with the rest of the family and the hair on your head in the picture will be as white as snow."

barneyonotu commented:

"GOD forbid, but it is just acting, but @thescarletgomez what part I love about the movie is the ending when she went home; Mr. Macaroni wan faint, Oh boi na your madam come back house ooo, no b ghost."

am_responsible reacted:

"But why you sef come down from your motor go fight armed robbers. Why you no call police ? That your(victor’s) death pain me ooh."

Uzor Arukwe reacts to Bambam's marital saga

Legit.ng also reported that Uzor Arukwe trended amid the marital tension surrounding one of his colleagues, Bambam, and her husband, Teddy A.

In a post on X, a user identified as Naughti Awol advised Arukwe to stop partnering with Bambam because of her marital saga.

Reacting, the actor slammed the X user, stating that he could never be him. Fans of the movie star applauded his response.

Source: Legit.ng