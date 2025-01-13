Frank Edwards has dropped an exciting update on when he would walk down the aisle with his lover

The gospel singer shared his plans to marry while exchanging words with a colleague who expressed interest in taking over Frank Edwards' car

Frank Edwards' comments come a few days after his colleague and friend Moses Bliss and his wife Marie welcome their first child

Nigerian gospel singer Frank Edwards has caused a buzz after he dropped an exciting hint about his plans to tie the knot this year.

Edwards, who made headlines in 2024 after turning to prayer following his colleague and friend Moses Bliss' announcement to marry Marie as his wife, revealed he would also be a husband before the end of 2025.

The singer made this known during an exchange with another singer named Tunde Praise, who reacted to a video of Edwards stepping into one of his cars.

Tunde Praise, in a reaction to the video, expressed his desire to take over the car as he wrote,

"I won come carry this car, the lord has spoken to me. 😂 @frankrichboy."

Turning down Tunde's request, Edwards revealed he would be driving the car with his wife by the end of this year.

"@tunde_praise Naaa I will be using it to speed with my wife by the end off this year," the singer wrote.

Reacting to Edwards, Tunde asked further if the singer meant he was getting married this year. He wrote:

"@frankrichboy hmm, is this a hint… we have a wedding to plan everyone. Yayyyy."

Edwards responded with a positive response as he wrote, "Yes oh"

See the screenshot of Frank Edwards' exchange with a colleague on his wedding below:

Frank Edwards is a singer, songwriter and sound engineer. He is the founder and owner of the record label Rocktown Record. He is popular for gospel hit songs like Another One, Here To Sing, You Too Dey Bless Me, among others.

He worked on the viral song Moses Bliss used to propose to his wife, Marie.

In related news, Frank Edwards' colleague Moses Bliss welcomed a baby boy with his wife Marie barely over a year after their wedding.

Fans react as Frank Edwards drops hint

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from some of the gospel singers as many congratulated him in advance as they anticipated who his wife-to-be is.

houseofprimo:

"@frankrichboy congratulations in advance."

morhunranti:

"@frankrichboy That's awesome."

confi_vine:

"@frankrichboy Congratulations in advance Sir."

easthersaizi:

"frankrichboy 😂waiting for the big time."

joy official:

"@frankrichboy smile, ☺️ congratulations on advance baba 😊 but would have have love to ride on it sha."

blessingegbowaye:

"Finally i was already tired."

Frank Edwards warns fans against trekking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the gospel singer discouraged a fan who expressed willingness to trek from Abeokuta, Ogun State, to Lagos State just to see him.

In a viral post, the fan promised to come to see the singer at his base in Lagos.

Responding, Edwards told the fan not to leave his base, revealing he was not currently in the country.

