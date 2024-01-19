Gospel singer Frank Edwards has revealed how his colleague Moses Bliss troubled him over a song he used in his proposal video

Frank Edwards, who also congratulated Moses, suggested he was in a prayer mood over his fiancee as well

The gospel singer's video has stirred hilarious reactions from many of his colleagues as well as fans and followers

Popular gospel singer Frank Edwards has congratulated his colleague Moses Bliss over his viral proposal to his British fiancee.

Frank, in a reaction, however, revealed how Moses troubled him over the song he used in his proposal video.

Frank Edwards revealed he mixed Moses Bliss' proposal song. Credit: @frankrichboy @mosesbliss

Source: Twitter

The singer vowed to make Moses go through the same stress.

He wrote:

"You made me mix this song a million times when my turn reach I will trouble you the same way oh!! Be ready !! Congratulations fam."

See a screenshot of his post below:

Screenshot of Frank Edwards' comment. Credit: @frankrichboy

Source: Instagram

Frank Edwards, who is also single, shared a video suggesting he was praying for a lifetime partner.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Moses Bliss and his fiancee Maria Wiseborn revealed they met on Instagram.

People react to Frank Edwards' video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

lady_uyi:

"It means God is in the neighbourhood. Who is next in line? It is a beautiful news."

oziomachukwu_ezeh:

"Wen you finish speaking in tongues Sir.....we are patiently waiting for your time to say congrats."

stevewilliz:

"let me just be passing and be going."

frank_chuka's profile picture

"This year its raining marriage marriage... Coach is not left out as well."

unyimeecho:

"We are waiting for you o."

lady_uyi:

"We will pray, and it will come to pass. The effective, fervent prayer of the righteous avails much."

denzel_rocks:

"No gree for anybody daddy! Do your own back!!! @frankrichboy."

