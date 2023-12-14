Frank Edwards has stated that he is not willing to welcome the fan who wants to trek because of him

A boy had planned to walk from Abeokuta to Lagos to see the singer but Edward said he was not available

He added that it is not healthy and more so he can't fly back from abroad just because of the fan and he cant give him money

Gospel singer Frank Edwards has discouraged a fan who is willing to trek from Abeokuta, Ogun State to Lagos State just to see him.

The fan is a lover of his music and he had promised to come over to see the singer at his base in Lagos. Responding in a post on Instagram, Edwards made it known that the boy should not even bother to move from his base as he is not currently in the country.

Frank Edwards replies fan planning to trek to Lagos to see him. Photo credit @frankrichboy

Source: Instagram

Frank Edwards says that trekking from Ogun to Lagos is risky

The singer who specially celebrated Pastor Chris Oyakilome's birthday last year wrote that the decision the fan has made is risky, unhealthy, and stressful.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He noted that he doesn't understand why people would put their lives in danger for no reason. The singer who once boasted of being richer than a Yahoo boy added that he can't encourage the boy to endanger his life.

Frank Edwards says he can't give the fan money

A fan had taken to the comment section of the Instagram post and told the singer to show the boy love and give him money. However, Edwards quickly responded that he cant give such a person money.

See the post here:

Fans react to the post made by Edwards

Netizens have reacted to this post made by this singer. Here are the rest of the comments below.

@o.cgabriel:

"It's quite sad how a lot of us in this country really think. I read through comments and I'm SMH there are more honorable ways to honor someone rather than endangering oneself. Chai."

@iamlordeva:

"Don't worry. your songs are enough to encourage and empower him. Before he finish playing "Holy is the Lamb" he’ll get to Ojodu beggar."

@thisis_alphaa:

"Just bless the boy."

@khefeo:

"Let's not encourage this, please. Some people asking Minister Frank to bless him! Like how or why? Wealth comes by exchanging value, simply put...so what's the value in trekking such a distance to see someone? "

@igbotic_ijaw_man:

"And the violent takes it by force. At least he's captured your attention. Many of us out here actually needs to be pushed, supported in our various endeavors. In as much as non of our."

2eucharia_paul:

"I guess what he wants is your attention.. you can reach out to him sir and talk to him ..I mean have a good time with him if possible.."

@bless_mayne:

"He'll need to carry "many waters" on that walk."

@paulinxx09:

"Exactly!, and if he was following your feeds he'll know you're barely at home, Available or in Nigeria recently. Is a good gesture but shouldn't be encouraged."

@celebrity_tutors:

"I thought as much. Boss Sha find the guy something if possible. E no easy."

@sisi_orishirish:

"@frankrichboy If you encourage this more will show up! Does he need mentorship or money ? Cos I really can’t understand the motive behind this act."

Davido asks for account number of man cycling from Benue to Lagos

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had asked for the account details of Emmanuel Myam, a man who was cycling from Benue to Lagos to see the singer.

When he announced his trip, Davido warned him but he insisted and was on his way.

Davido later asked for his account number after seeing his determination.

Source: Legit.ng