Fathia Balogun has confirmed that she is currently off the market and in a new relationship

Despite their past marital turbulence, the actress showered her ex-husband, Saheed, with praise, describing him as an amazing father

The mother of three declared that she is open to walking down the aisle a second time, insisting that her ex-husband has no say in her future marital decisions

Nollywood actress Fathia Balogun has offered insight into her relationship with her ex-husband and her openness to finding love again.

The actress, who recently mourned the loss of her mother, spoke in an interview where she addressed long-standing curiosity surrounding her marriage to Saheed Balogun.

In the now-viral video, Fathia Balogun described her relationship with Saheed as one built on respect and shared responsibility.

Fathia Balogun confirms that she is currently off the market and in a new relationship. Photo: Fathia Balogun.

Source: Instagram

“He’s my ex and he’s my kid’s father and my colleague,” she said.

According to her, despite going their separate ways, they still cross paths frequently due to their work in the same industry and their roles as co-parents.

“He’s an amazing father,” she added, highlighting a bond that has remained intact beyond marriage.

Speaking further, the actress made it clear that her past relationship does not define her future.

“He can’t tell me not to marry again,” she said.

For Fathia, the idea of love is still very much alive, and she is not closing the door on another chance at happiness.

“If I find love, I’ll marry again,” she stated.

Watch Fathia Balogun's interview below:

Reactions trail Fathia Balogun's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@aibnginc stated:

"Wow… I really thought they are still together. Cause they are mostly together in their social appearances."

@foundation2006 wrote:

"No man with his senses will leave a woman for that long and go back to her again after she must have slept with half of the world. Don’t let anyone deceive you."

@JohnEtebom noted:

"He will still be collecting from her in the other room even when she remarry. As a man avoid women with children whom their ex is still alive but most of you won't listen. You will cry like cow someday"

@LyfAcrosBorders stated:

"Fathia Balogun keeps it real. Respecting the past, appreciating co-parenting, and still owning her future. If she finds love again, why shouldn’t she go for it? There's joy and peace with the right person."

@UncleFemi_ stated:

"Ofcourse, it doesn’t always have to be a declaration of war and death wish whe you split up with someone as most of y’all have believed it should be. You don’t have to always look out for their downfall, you can pick yourself up, move on and forget the instead."

Fathia Balogun declares that she is open to walking down the aisle a second time. Photo: Fathia Balogun.

Source: Instagram

Fathia Balogun's movie causes backlash

Legit.ng also reported that Faithia Williams joined the growing list of filmmakers to make epic movies.

She took to social media promote the film by praising the character it was named after, Efunroye Tinubu.

Fathia had shared a photo of her movie poster and accompanied it with a caption stating that Efunroye was more than just a warrior. According to her, she was also a ruler who rewrote history.

Source: Legit.ng