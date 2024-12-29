BBNaija star Chomzy and her husband Figo have now celebrated their first wedding anniversary to the joy of fans

To mark their marriage milestone, the celebrity couple posted a romantic video of them dressed in white wedding attires

Several netizens gushed over the sweet display between Chomzy and her man as they celebrated their anniversary

BBNaija star Chioma Ndubueze, aka Chomzy, and her husband Henry Chinonso, aka Figo, have taken to social media to celebrate their first wedding anniversary.

On December 29, 2024, the celebrity couple took to their official Instagram pages to share a romantic video celebrating their marriage milestone.

In the clip, Chomzy and Figo replicated a white wedding scene. While the BBNaija star rocked a white dress and held a flower bouquet, her man looked dapper in a navy blue suit as they held on romantically to each other in the video.

The clip was accompanied by a song by Manny Wellz titled Looking For God. The video was also posted with a romantic caption where the Figo reiterated his dedication to Chomzy.

It reads:

“One year with you has brought so much love blessings and joy, forever is the goal my Queen. Happy anniversary to us I love you.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Chomzy and Figo mark wedding anniversary

The heartwarming video of Chomzy and her husband celebrating their first wedding anniversary had several fans talking. Read some of their comments below:

dreal_rukie:

“So beautiful 😍😍.”

jecintaezeamama:

“Ur home is blessed 😍😍.”

Hermesiyele:

“Ayyeeee, big big congratulations to yall✨💐🎉❤️.”

Iamlucyedet:

“Awwww congratulations dearie.”

omorewahairwig:

“All the best cos they look real towards each other .. 👏”

kingzaram1:

“They will continue to celebrate till eternity , amen 🙏.”

thereal_beebee:

“I wish them the best.”

Gigicruise1:

“Fine ppl 😍.”

ije.okafor:

“Congratulations 👏👏😍😍.”

_belinda___25:

“Practicing their white wedding?”

Chomzy marks step-son's birthday

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chomzy left no stone unturned in marking the birthday of her stepson.

She shared a series of pictures of the little boy. She also referred to him as her son.

The reality star called him a bundle of joy and prayed for him as turned one year old.

