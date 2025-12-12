Don Jazzy replied to a fan’s Christmas wish after she promised not to be greedy with her request

Mavin Records boss Michael Collins Ajereh, also known as Don Jazzy, reacted after a fan made what he called an “everlasting request” following his offer to grant her Christmas wish on social media.

The music executive created a viral moment on X(formerly Twitter) when he responded to a loyal follower who tagged him with a modest Christmas wish.

An X user @itohan_olat wrote that she wished Don Jazzy would ask her what she needed for Christmas, promising she would not be greedy.

Her message caught his attention. The producer replied warmly and acknowledged her constant engagement with his posts.

He wrote:

“lol Oya na what do you want? Just cos I like your bio and I see you engage with my tweets every time. Thanks I appreciate.”

The fan did not hold back when the chance came. She thanked God and made two requests to the music mogul.

First, she said she wanted to clear some debts before the end of the year.

Then she added that she wanted to launch her foundation, which will aim at paying weekly dialysis fees for patients with kidney failure.

She explained that her brother had died of kidney disease and she wanted to help others facing the same challenge.

Her message read in part:

“I owe some money that I want to pay off before the year runs out. But most importantly, I also want to kick start my ‘Mercy Foundation’… My brother died of kidney disease hence.”

Don Jazzy’s Response Goes Viral

Don Jazzy replied with humor, noting that her request was bigger than he expected.

He wrote:

“Ahhh Sister this your request is giving everlasting expenses on another person’s pocket o. You suppose pity this boy.”

His response sparked laughter across X as fans debated whether her request was too heavy a Christmas gesture.

The moment encouraged other users to make their own requests.

One fan asked Don Jazzy to pay for her to watch the AFCON in Morocco. This time, Don Jazzy gave a playful decline:

“Me sef go watch am for tv. Ko baje.”

Another fan switched the conversation and asked what lesson the year taught him. The music mogul replied with a simple truth that life has taught him:

“That unfortunately I can’t epp everybody.”

Don Jazzy is known for engaging freely with fans online and giving cash gifts to strangers.

Read the posts here:

Don Jazzy’s Generosity Makes Headlines

Earlier in 2025, Legit.ng reported that the Mavin boss made headlines when he gifted a woman a sum of N6 million after noticing her account balance was just N67.

He first sent her N1 million, then added another N5 million because he felt her balance was “not healthy.”

Legit.ng also recalls that in November 2024, Don Jazzy surprised many Nigerians when he donated N100 million to VeryDarkMan’s newly launched NGO for public school development.

The donation came as a shock to many, especially since the two were not particularly close before then.

Over the years, the producer has made headlines for supporting small businesses, surprising fans, and amplifying budding creatives on social media.

Fans React to the Lady’s Christmas Request

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@GeoffreyNwankpa said:

"The lady no get fear of God in her. You wan open foundation ontop another person pocket."

@UdemgbaNelson commented:

"Baba just show her love ...I don tell her to make scale of PREFERENCE..owing and foundation in one sentence is weird lol."

@farscalgraphy opined:

"Na that foundation spoil this request."

@dayrhonke_ashakhe said:

"Itohan,itohan,itohan ... how many times did I call you? You had a chance and just look at how you blew it!"

@floradivaaa wrote:

"The girl is actually senseless."

@_lettieofficial commented:

"Opportunity presented itself and Sis became greedy."

@tifeh_obirin said:

"She's not a beggar but she asked for too much, dear Santa I didn't ask for much all I want is church shoes. The ones I had are very old."

@olufunmiii opined:

"She messed up big time!"

@thesandypreneur wrote:

"So you couldn't ask for one thing? What kind of greed is this?"

Don Jazzy Reveals How Much Mavin Spent on Rema

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy spoke about the huge investment Mavin Records made to promote Rema’s hit song Calm Down.

The music boss said the label spent about $5 million to push the track. According to him, spending big on artists is part of building a successful music career.

His words quickly stirred conversations online, as many people discussed the business side of Nigerian music and what it really takes to produce global hits.

