Regina Daniels trended online after sharing a glowing video, and she revealed her new age

The Nollywood star expressed gratitude while showing off her glam look, sparking reactions from fans

The post came weeks after the actress made headlines for splashing millions on luxury cars for herself and her family

Popular Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has sparked reactions online after revealing her new age in a glowing video that has been trending on social media.

The mother of two took to her Instagram page to share a beautiful clip of herself getting glammed up.

Regina Daniels drops her real age in stunning new clip. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

In the video, the actress looked radiant as makeup and hairstylists worked on her, showing off her stunning transformation.

Captioning the post, Regina expressed gratitude for another year of life as she revealed that she had turned 24.

“24 and blessed. Makeup/video @bibyonce. Your hands are so magical. Hairstylist @hairbyposhclass slayed to perfection,” she wrote.

Fans quickly flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, with many praising her beauty and wishing her well as she celebrated her new age.

See her video below:

The actress has continued to make headlines in recent months, both for her lifestyle and generous gestures to family members.

Last month, Regina had social media buzzing after splashing millions of naira on four new cars for herself and her loved ones.

A day before Valentine’s Day, she surprised her mother, Rita Daniels, with two brand-new cars. Rita later shared the news online, revealing that she had delayed telling her daughter she lacked a means of transportation because of her situation. She expressed deep gratitude to Regina for the surprise gift and described her as her “forever pride.”

Regina also gifted herself a brand-new SUV. In a viral video that circulated online, the actress was seen receiving the luxury vehicle while on a movie set.

In another generous move, she celebrated her younger sister’s 22nd birthday by presenting her with a brand-new Mercedes-Benz.

Regina Daniels trends online after revealing her age in glamorous video. Credit: @regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Netizens react to Regina Daniels post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thubia2024 said:

"Shes really blessed ooo 24 2kids trading the world and chopping life. No blessing pass this one."

iam_ojiugoanawalueze

"24years again?😂😂😂."

official_cheezy1 said:

"EPA no go see sleep sleep this night oo 😂😂😂."

my___bbg said:

"Single father go dey regret like this."

isabeloscar said:

"Her birthday is in October. You pple should chill out!!!!"

joyagbadun3 said:

"Someone that tattoo Forever 16.every year she removes two years from her age..😂so beautiful ❤️❤️."

miere_ave

"Every year Regina is 24😂😂😂."

official_precious3 said:

"No be only 24 na 18years."

precious___andrew

"She left her husband and started aging backwards lol."

wehyeeselmah said:

"My beautiful Queen Her Excellency Queen Regina Daniels I love you so much May God protect you from evil Amen and Amen."

teejoii

"Single father go soon write apostle Paul epistle 😂."

ibadanninja said:

"Dear men I have been saying this for over TEN YEARS, try as much as possible to avoid Light Skinned ladies if you want to live a long and happy life without stress....."

Regina Daniels advises Ned Nwoko to move on

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels advised her estranged husband, Senator Ned Nwoko, to move on.

The actress stated that he had previously told her about plans to marry another wife. She urged him to use that plan as consolation and focus on the next phase of his life.

Source: Legit.ng