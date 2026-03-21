Rita Daniels recently shared a video of her giving her daughter, Regina, a unique treat on social media

A clip showed the veteran actress' washing Regina's feet in a bowl amid cheers from onlookers

The highlight was Rita's subtle comment as speculations trailed the video, with many claiming it was directed at Regina's estranged husband, Ned Nwoko

Nollywood actress Rita Daniels returned to social media in the evening on Friday, March 20, 2026, with a fun video of her and her daughter, Regina.

Rita was captured treating her daughter like a queen by washing her feet.

Regina Daniels' mother seemingly taunts Ned Nwoko as she washes her feet in video. Credit: ritadaniels06

Source: Instagram

Regina was seen sitting on a gold chair as her mother held two umbrellas to shield herself and her daughter from the sun.

The proud mother had also washed her daughter’s feet in a bowl of warm water.

The highlight was a subtle comment from Rita while washing Regina's feet as she said, "In my mother's house, I am treated like a queen."

Recall that in 2025, Regina, in an emotional video, alleged that she had suffered violence in her marriage.

Rita Daniels treats daughter Regina like a queen, throws shades. Credit: regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

“In Ned Nwoko’s house, I am nothing, but in my own house, I am a Queen. Not again. I can’t stand the violence, it’s too much," she said in the video.

Responding to the viral clip, Nwoko denied allegations of domestic violence, attributing their marital issues to the actress’s alleged struggle with drug and alcohol abuse.

The video of Rita Daniels washing Regina's feet is below:

Reactions trail Rita Daniels' video with Regina

The video has since gained attention on social media, sparking diverse reactions, read the comments below:

iammisjules said:

"That washing of feet is spiritual. Dominion."

Attah Charity reacted:

"That's feet washing and it's Biblical just that a lot of people don't do it. Regina is her destiny baby and she's doing her best to see her up by all means."

Vikel Ukagba said:

"Her other did not just name her Regina, she knows her daughter is a queen and so she gave her that name Regina meaning queen."

June Chituru commented:

"Motherly love and care.......no wonder she said in her house she is a Queen but in Epa house she is no body."

caroline_nimene_sackor said:

"Thank God for you mama,Gina having as her mother its a blessing, very supportive and always there for her, you will live to fulfill your days and eat the fruit of your labor in Jesus name....amen."

adaramolamary commented:

"Biggest Gina, every mother in anything always supports your children don't push your children out. This is lovely."

princessmama4luv reacted:

"Ogwashi no dey joke with their children o! My family no dey carry me play dont even try it o."

kocolet_ said:

"Regardless of people’s opinion… you raised your children with love, I love how you show up and support your children. Love of this kind is hard to find."

Regina Daniels declares her new age

Legit.ng previously reported that Regina Daniels sparked reactions after revealing her new age in a video.

The mother of two shared a beautiful clip of herself getting glammed up on Instagram, looking radiant as makeup and hairstylists worked on her. Captioning the post, Regina expressed gratitude for another year of life as she revealed that she had turned 24.

Source: Legit.ng