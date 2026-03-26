Blessing CEO opened up about how a simple lump she had ignored last year later turned into a serious breast cancer diagnosis, leaving her overwhelmed as she tries to understand the next steps in her treatment

After earlier emotional videos sparked mixed reactions online, the influencer returned with more clarity, explaining her diagnosis and why she is now seeking financial support for urgent medical care

She used her experience to call for more awareness about cancer, explaining how ignorance and delay can worsen the condition while sharing how difficult the situation has been for her personally

Controversial relationship expert Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, has shared detailed information about her breast cancer diagnosis, revealing how a lump discovered last year progressed to stage 4 cancer requiring amputation.

The social media influencer had previously stirred mixed reactions after posting emotional videos about being on stage 4 without clarifying what the condition was.

Relationship expert Blessing Okoro reveals breast cancer spread from a non-cancerous lump to stage 4. Photo: officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

She later confirmed she was battling breast cancer and announced plans to sell her properties, clothes and wigs to raise money for treatment.

How Blessing CEO's breast cancer started

In her latest Instagram video, Blessing CEO explained that the illness began last year as a lump in her breast.

Doctors initially told her it was not cancerous, but after a second biopsy earlier this year, she was informed that the disease had spread to her left breast.

She said the medical team is considering amputation, though they cannot guarantee the outcome until further examination. She expressed concern about the uncertainty surrounding her treatment.

“It started last year, it started like a lump on the breast… We did another one and the test came out and they said it was cancerous already, like it has spread to the left breast. So we are trying to do an amputation and the doctor is not guaranteeing anything until they open you up.”

The influencer emphasised the need for breast cancer awareness, admitting she was previously ignorant about the disease.

She confessed that she used to simply say "God forbid" when she saw cancer cases on social media without understanding the condition.

She admitted that the situation has left her overwhelmed, as she has always prided herself on being healthy and rarely visiting hospitals.

“I feel like there should be a lot of awareness when it comes to cancer… I was completely ignorant about it.”

Blessing Okoro explains how her breast condition worsened and calls for awareness and financial support. Photo: officialbblessingceo

Source: Instagram

Blessing CEO appeals for financial support

The relationship therapist made a public appeal for donations to help raise substantial funds for her treatment.

“I want to be able to raise substantial amount of money before I go because there’s no certainty. Thank you so much for your support. If it touches you to just contribute, no matter how little, I’ll be very, very grateful.”

She acknowledged that she is not someone who typically begs on social media, but explained that medical conditions leave one handicapped and unable to function normally.

Blessing CEO expressed gratitude for the love, prayers and contributions she had already received from the public.

She also addressed negative comments, saying harsh remarks were weakening her during an already difficult time.

The influencer noted that she built her brand on resilience and strength, but admitted the diagnosis took her off balance because she rarely falls sick.

Watch Blessing CEO's full video below:

Blessing CEO rejoices as IVD wins court case

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing Okoro announced her lover, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, known as IVD, had been discharged and acquitted of charges against him.

The businessman had spent four years battling his late wife's family over her death and custody of their four children in a case that ended victoriously on December 15, 2025.

Blessing CEO praised Nigeria's justice system and advised people to leave marriages that are not working, rather than wait until someone dies in the relationship.

Source: Legit.ng