Roby Ekpo’s lawyers described the ₦100 million demand by Mayowa Lambe for damages as "excessive, unfounded

Roby maintained that everything he said on the Honest Bunch Podcast —including allegations of infidelity was based on his personal experiences

Roby has reserved the right to use Mayowa’s own legal letter as evidence in a petition to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services

Media personality Roby Ekpo has responded to the cease-and-desist notice issued by his estranged wife, Mayowa Lambe.

Mayowa, through her lawyers, had demanded that Ekpo stop publishing what she described as defamatory statements, remove related content across his platforms, issue a public retraction and apology, and pay ₦100 million in damages.

Roby Ekpo’s lawyers describe the ₦100 million demand by Mayowa Lambe for damages as "excessive, unfounded. Photos: Mayowa Lambe/Roby Ekpo.

Source: Instagram

The legal action followed Ekpo’s appearance on The Honest Bunch podcast, where he accused his estranged wife of infidelity, deception, and financial strain during their marriage of over a decade.

In a response filed by his lawyers on Thursday, April 23, Ekpo denied any wrongdoing and maintained that his statements were based on personal experiences.

“Our client maintains that any statement made by him, whether privately or on public platforms, were based on his personal experiences, understanding of events and matters he reasonably believes to be true,” the response read in part.

His legal team also described the demand for ₦100 million in damages as excessive and unfounded.

“Your demands, particularly the request for N100,000,000.00 in damages are viewed as excessive, unfounded, and premature,” the letter stated.

Ekpo’s lawyers further indicated that he is ready to defend himself legally if the matter proceeds.

“Our Client is prepared to join issues with your client before a court of competent jurisdiction,” the response added.

The letter also hinted at a broader dimension, stating that aspects of Mayowa’s communication could be used in a petition to authorities in the United States.

“Your letter contains an admission of some of Our Client’s claims, and he reserves the right to admit it in evidence in his petition to the appropriate US government authorities, including the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services,” the document stated.

Ekpo’s legal team also faulted the timeline given in the cease-and-desist notice, describing the two-day ultimatum as unreasonable.

They argued that the nature of the dispute involves contested facts and, therefore, requires more time for proper legal engagement.

Read Roby Ekpo's response below:

Reactions trail Roby Ekpo's response

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@theoyindml stated:

"The institution of marriage has become something else. From love to hate everywhere. I Hope we all know it’s okay to be single if u don’t have kindness in you"

@rock.away10 shared:

"Mayowa I will advice you to withdraw this case nd settle amicably bc if US immigration deep on ur matter you will be deported nd face criminal charges pls think twice Ire o"

Roby Ekpo maintains that everything he said on the Honest Bunch Podcast was based on his personal experiences. Photo: Roby Ekpo.

Source: Instagram

Mayowa Lambe dances amid marriage drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that media personality Mayowa Lambe broke her silence shortly after her ex-husband made his explosive claims online.

The controversial bride ignored the heavy allegations by sharing a viral video of herself dancing happily to a Christian high-praise song.

This celebratory clip surfaced just hours after Roby Ekpo tearfully narrated the heartbreaking collapse of their decade-long marriage on a popular podcast.

Source: Legit.ng