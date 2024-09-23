Nollywood actor Charles Inojie caught the attention of many online following his message to the new Edo state governor-elect

The veteran film star congratulated Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for his win

However, the picture Charles used for his social media post triggered conflicting reactions on the internet

Nollywood actor Charles Inojie has sparked debate after sharing an intriguing photo while greeting the new Edo state governor-elect.

Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced last night that Senator Monday Okpebholo of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the Edo state governorship election on Saturday, September 21.

Charles Inojie showed the new Edo governor kneeling before his superiors. Credit: @charlesinojie, @senetormonday

Source: Instagram

Professor Faruk Adamu Kuta, the returning officer, announced that the APC candidate received 291,667 votes, surpassing his nearest challenger, Asue Ighodalo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 247,274. Olumide Akpata of the Labour Party (LP) finished third with 22,763 votes.

Kuta, the vice-chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna, stated that the APC received the most votes in 11 of the state's 18 local government areas, while the PDP led in seven.

Charles responded to the news by sharing a photo of the governor-elect kneeling to his superiors as he congratulated him on his triumph. He prayed that God would give him the fortitude to be loyal to the regular people of the state.

"Congratulations Mr Governor Elect. May God grant you the courage to be loyal to the ordinary people of Edo state."

See his post below:

Charles Inojie spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

brighty_mr:

"INEC elect different from the people’s elect."

defenderofjust:

"I better lost election doing the right thing than win doing the wrong thing, ……that’s the obidient, …..if you don’t have that state of mind, …..you are fak."

obatino_lee:

"Loyal ke, where Edo people want take see that one from, wo if them see shege wey banza no dey am make them thank God."

kellysilva_kelechi:

"@charlesinojie so you can come out to condemn other state elections but can't boldly condemn the impunity that happened yesterday in Benin it shows how shallow minded."

king_harry120:

"Them dor see loyal boy to use."

charlesmuny:

"Mr stomach infrastructure you need to keep quiet there, everyone knows he wasn't peoples choice, so keep your congratulations off line."

ajayigift_honeybee:

"Guys just type CONGRATULATIONS no need for long talk."

Charles Inojie shares near-death experience

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Inojie revealed how he was almost killed at his home earlier this year.

He stated that a tank fell on his favourite spot a few minutes after leaving the place.

The actor thanked God for being good to him and saving him from the tragedy.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

