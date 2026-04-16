Davido has opened up about the kind of struggle he has with fame and having peace of mind because of his status

While granting a recent interview, he noted that the best time in his life is when there is no problem at home

The music star also shared how he envies people who have peace of mind and recalled an experience he had with one of his friends

Nigerian singer Davido, whose real name is David Adeleke, has opened up about his struggles despite being wealthy and famous.

In one of his recent interviews, he stated that the best time in his life is when there is no problem at home.

Reactions as Davido opens up on struggle with peace of mind. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

He added that one of his friends from high school invited him when he came to Nigeria, and he went to visit him after he had just gotten married.

According to him, he drove to see his friend in the company of his security personnel. His friend’s wife entertained him, and they later started chatting.

Fans praise Davido as he opens up on struggle with peace of mind. Photo credit@davido

Source: Instagram

Davido shares more about his struggle

While they were talking, the Awuke crooner said he looked at his friend and felt envious because he and his wife could go out freely without harassment.

He further stated that he told God he could switch lives with his friend, but that his own life was the dream he once prayed for.

Mentioning more, the music star reflected on what it would mean if he had received a different kind of life from what he had asked God for.

Here is the Instagram video below:

How fans reacted to Davido's interview

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by Davido. Many praised him and the kind of life he lives as they shared more observations about him.

Here are comments below:

@gramagabi1 shared:

"That's the type of life wiz trying to win for himself everyday with the fame still.

@rodriguez7_3 stated:

"Best time is when there is no problem at home."

@vicklinzzy shared:

"Celebrity life e no easy. Just hear the last sentence. Na now I understand some of them with the way they behave sometimes"

@marco_no_lele commented:

"He just don’t like this celebrity lifestyle that much. That’s the reason people think he’s too accessible."

@fresh_roy reacted:

"Davido if I've never had respect for you before, I want you to know from today, you got me. I respect you boss."

@23momoh23 shared:

"Davido your friend sleeps with both eyes closed meanwhile you sleep with cameras on the walls because of what you both own."

Alex Otti speaks about Davido at event

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Governor Alex Otti of Abia State had shared his take on Davido at an event, as a video surfaced online.

In the recording, the governor described Davido as one of the greatest artists and spoke about his growth.

He shared how the singer's father reacted to his decision to go into music and how Davido hass not relented over the years, making his father proud.

Source: Legit.ng