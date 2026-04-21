Actor Patrick Doyle and his wife recently welcomed a baby girl, Omayinuwa Mayen Harriet Doyle

In a sudden turn of events, the actor announced the passing of the newborn, describing her stay as brief but impactful

In an emotional video address, the actor reflected on his harrowing journey through grief, citing his past experiences of burying a wife and a son

Veteran Nollywood actor Patrick Doyle has broken his silence following the heartbreaking loss of his newborn daughter, just days after her birth.

The actor, who had recently announced the arrival of his baby girl, revealed later that the child had passed away. He described her brief stay as one that brought immense happiness despite the tragedy.

The newborn, named Omayinuwa Mayen Harriet Doyle, was earlier welcomed with excitement, with the actor sharing that both mother and child were doing well at the time.

Patrick Doyle says that the death of his newborn reopened old wounds. Photos: Patrick Doyle.

Source: Instagram

However, the mood quickly shifted when he later disclosed the devastating news of her death.

The tragedy deepened when he later shared a video addressing the loss, speaking about the emotional weight he has carried over the years.

In the video posted on Facebook on Tuesday, April 21, Doyle revealed that the death of his newborn reopened old wounds, as he reflected on past personal tragedies.

The ex-husband of actress Ireti Doyle said he has experienced multiple painful losses, including losing a beloved wife and burying a son.

According to him, the latest loss adds to a long list of personal heartbreaks he has endured, making the moment particularly difficult.

He explained that laying his newborn to rest only days after her birth created a fresh wound, one he is still trying to process.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Patrick Doyle's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

Nana John

"Amen papi , Even in the middle of your grief, you still find the strength to remind us to turn toward The Most High. That kind of sincerity doesn’t go unnoticed. It speaks louder than words ever could. I just want you to know that your strength, your faith, and your ability to encourage others during such a heavy time means more than you probably realize. You’re carrying a lot, yet you still give. May The Most High ease your heart, surround you with peace, and return that same comfort back to you in ways you need most."

Fredrick Idehenre shared:

"Big bro, one can always count on what comes from you. Thank you yet again for this piece. It strengthens."

Patrick Doyle and his wife got married in January 2023. Photos: Patrick Doyle.

Source: Instagram

Patrick Doyle speaks on Davido, Mr Eazi's wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that Patrick Doyle shared his two cents on singers Davido and Mr Eazi's high-profile weddings, which became subjects of discussion on social media.

While Davido tied the knot in a church with his partner, Chioma, in August 2025 (in the US), over the weekend, news about Mr Eazi and his longtime fiancée, Temi Otedola, walking down the aisle emerged online.

The ceremonies were held in Monaco, Dubai, and Iceland.

Source: Legit.ng