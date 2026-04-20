A 2026 UTME candidate shared a screenshot of what he scored after sitting for the JAMB exam, where she wrote science subjects

The young lady shared a screenshot of what she got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations

A young lady, Peace Oluebube, who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), posted her results online.

She showed what she got in her science subjects after writing the exam organised by the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB).

UTME 2026: Science Student Shows Screenshot of JAMB Results, Says It Wasn’t What She Expected

Source: TikTok

UTME 2026: Science student shares JAMB result

Identified as @miracledike27 on TikTok, the man posted the screenshot showing her 2026 UTME result.

According to the screenshot, the UTME candidate wrote science subjects: English, Biology, Physics and Chemistry.

The science student scored 54 in English, 58 in Biology, 56 in Physics and 27 in Chemistry, making a total score of 215.

See the screenshot of the result below:

UTME 2026: Science Student Shows Screenshot of JAMB Results, Says It Wasn’t What She Expected

Source: TikTok

In her TikTok post, the lady said the result was not what she was expecting, but she was still grateful to God and expressed happiness.

Her post was captioned:

"Jamb result. God did. Thank you lord for this result; am happy but this not what I expected tho."

See her TikTok post below:

2026 UTME: Science student post JAMB result

itzleobillionz said:

"Congratulations oooo I tap from ur blessings oooo."

CJ said:

"I claim every positive energy form this video."

𝙽𝙾𝙽𝙲𝙷𝙰𝙻𝙰𝙽𝚃 said:

"Congratulations pressure no allow me check my own."

Don Manny said:

"Omo I claim positivity I know say I no write anything but God abeg nah u I fess run to wen I collect this Jamb."

baby maryjane said:

"congrats, I claim it in the mighty name of Jesus Christ Amen."

princess said:

"Congrats. Just wrote mine i tap from your grace amen amen."

Deboski said:

"Congratulations. Got help me too, so they can congratulate me also."

Chimdindu said:

"Congratulations dear stranger.I tap from you.I know the God I serve will not fail me."

memesia.mercy said:

"Congratulations dear stranger I tap from you I know the God I serve will not fail me."

Another science student also shared a screenshot of his 2026 UTME result, sharing how he had sleepless nights while preparing for the exam.

The man shared a screenshot of what he got in English, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects he wrote.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

Source: Legit.ng