A Nigerian man who mistakenly sent N2million to someone instead of N200,000 shared what the receiver did after he got the alert

The man said he didn't notice the mistake till the receiver did something expected, sparking mixed reaction from netizens

His post on X went viral, and people who saw the tweet shared their similar experiences with making mistakes during money transfer

A Nigerian man did a giveaway on social media and was meant to send N200,000 to the winner.

He incidentally sent N2million to the person while making the transfer.

A Nigerian man mistakenly sends N2million instead of N200,000 to his social media follower during a giveaway. Photo: @educatedtug01

Source: TikTok

Identified as @educatedtug01 on X, the man shared what the receiver did after noticing that N2million was sent instead of N200,000.

His X post read:

“I made a mistake with someone on the app while I was doing a giveaway. I accidentally sent 2 million naira instead of 200k. Funny enough, I didn’t even notice, but he called me (not just a text) to let me know.

“I sent him my account details, and he refunded the money. I told him to keep an extra 200k as a gesture of appreciation. Some people are still genuinely good.”

See the X post below:

Reactions trail man's experience with wrong transfer

@muzzi_muzzy said:

"2million comot for your account and u no know notice? abeg do me 20k make I dey on me."

@JulietUkpen said:

"They’re still Good people out there. I mistakenly sent 50k to a wrong account number, I called he said he was busy and was going to send it back later, I thought I wasn’t going to get the money but he sent it back within 30 minutes and still called to confirm if I got it."

@Judge_ace said:

"I always pray to God to never let me get tempted to take the easy way, except there's goodness in it. Money is one tool the devil knows how to use best."

@OnyekachiWilson said:

"Lemme deviate: Please ,did you just say 2million left your account and you didnt notice? Me that count my zeros like 100 times before making any transfer."

@MRDAN131448 said:

"Okay, he refunded the 2million and you sent him back 200k abi you asked him to send just 1.8million? Any which way, there are still good people, yeah."

@MrGaji said:

"Lolz! I am sorry, boss! How can someone keep money that does not belong to the person! It's funny to me, If I was the I wouldn't count if thank me because the is not belong to me."

@JoelVeltmann said:

"My guy mistakenly sent this money to me on Mon and I sent it back cos it's not mine."

A man who mistakenly sent someone N2m shares receiver’s unexpected reaction. Photo: @educatedtug01

Source: Getty Images

In a related story, a lady shared how she mistakenly sent N100,000 instead of N10,000 to her pastor as tithe.

Lady gets N1m after borrowing N100k from loan app

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady cried out for help after receiving N1 million when she intended to borrow N100,000.

She stated the response she got when she tried calling the customer care agents of the loan app to request a refund.

Many who came across the post shared their thoughts on the lady’s predicament, advising her on what to do.

Source: Legit.ng