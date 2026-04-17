After 15 days at the Kuje Correctional Centre, businessman Linus Williams, widely known as Blord, was brought to the Federal High Court in Abuja for his bail hearing on Friday, April 17

An emerging video has shown how prison officials showed up to the court with Blord, who rocked an Igbo traditional attire with a carved, decorative staff called nkpara or mkpọ in Igbo

Mixed reactions have trailed the video of Blord in court, as some netizens commented on his appearance amid his legal battle with VeryDarkMan

On Friday, April 17, Anambra businessman Blord, whose real name is Linus Williams, was brought to the Federal High Court in Abuja for his bail hearing, after spending 16 days after spending 15 days at the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja.

Blord had been in custody at Kuje prison for 15 days following his arraignment on April 1, on charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and alleged unauthorised use of the image of social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

Blord wore an Igbo traditional attire for his appearance at the Federal High Court in Abuja. Photo Credit: Linus Williams

Source: Facebook

While Blord has now been granted bail on self-recognition, with the immediate surrender of his international passport to the judicial authorities, a video seen on Facebook has shown how he was brought to the court by the prison officials.

How prison officials brought Blord to court

The Facebook clip shared by News Century TV showed Blord being escorted to the court after he alighted from the prison vehicle with other officials of the prison facility.

Blord wore an Igbo traditional attire with a carved, decorative staff called nkpara or mkpọ in Igbo. The businessman was captured all smiles where he sat in the court, as he shook hands with people.

While some netizens argued that he looks in good shape, others disagreed.

Blord was brought to the Federal High Court, Abuja, by officials of the Kuje prison. Photo Credit: News Century Tv

Source: Facebook

Watch the video below:

Blord: Reactions trail video of businessman

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the video of Blord arriving in court below:

Edward Bornrich Eshiomomoh Okamudu said:

"What I learnt from this is that your wealth and influence cannot stop you from embarrassment when law strike you..... Inside you you feel embarrassed even when you use paparazzi, swag, smile, laugh to cover it...

"No matter how strong you are when entering that yeye black maria to prison... Your mind will be like "na me be this" you must tears inside even if you use smile cover it.. when alone inside cell where no one is you must cry."

Odeba Bartholomew said:

"But Abj things are always different from Lag allow cameras in Court Hall every time because of content. l dey learn new thing here sha."

Obed Egbo said:

"It's already in record that in Nigeria, one poor man pikin sent a billionaire to prison. Is that not wonderful?"

James Odoba said:

"The facts still remain that poor man pikin send rich man to 17days in prison."

Abidemi Rose said:

"But that time wey dem release vdm from jail he be like craze person,see how blord fresh pass am."

Excafino Friday said:

"Rich man treatment in prison is far different from poor man treatment in prison. See as Blord fresh."

AN Lakpene said:

"Even if dey end bailing you today U really hear am oo,at least you have learnt in a very hard way now you go get sense."

Sunny Joseph said:

"Blord colour done dark small ooooh just package in his dressing acting ok but he his not just acting composed."

Concerns over Blord's health

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that there are concerns about Blord's health as he appeared in court for a bail hearing.

The businessman, who has been in custody at Kuje prison for about 15 days, is currently facing charges bordering on criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and alleged unauthorised use of the image of social media critic VeryDarkMan.

Following his arraignment, the court had ordered that he be remanded pending the determination of his bail application. In a video shared by activist Seaking, who was present in court for the hearing, Blord was seen arriving in traditional Igbo attire.

Source: Legit.ng