Nigerian youths can apply for collateral-free loans under the Federal Government’s YOUTHCRED scheme

Loans range from ₦200,000 to ₦2 million, targeting young entrepreneurs aged 18 to 35

Applicants must complete a financial literacy course and provide valid identification to qualify

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Young Nigerian entrepreneurs seeking financial support can now apply for the Federal Government’s YOUTHCRED scheme, a collateral-free loan programme designed to help youths grow their businesses.

Managed by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, the initiative offers loans ranging from ₦200,000 to ₦2 million.

President Bola Tinubu's government announces eligibility for the YOUTHCRED scheme Credit: Anadolu / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Who can apply for YOUTHCRED?

Unlike conventional bank loans that often require collateral, YOUTHCRED assesses applicants based on their business cash flow and credit history.

To qualify for the YOUTHCRED scheme, applicants must meet specific conditions set by CREDICORP. The programme is targeted at young Nigerians who are actively involved in business or income-generating activities.

The key eligibility requirements include:

Age: Applicants must be between 18 and 35 years old.

Identification: A valid Bank Verification Number (BVN) and National Identification Number (NIN) are required.

Clean financial record: Applicants must not have been convicted of any financial crime within the last 10 years.

Business status: Both unregistered micro-enterprises and formally registered youth-owned businesses can apply. However, registered businesses may qualify for higher loan limits.

Documents and information needed

Before starting the application, applicants should ensure they have the following:

Personal details such as full name, phone number, and email address

BVN and NIN for identity verification

An active bank account used for business transactions or income receipts

Basic information about the business, including its nature and cash flow

A stable internet connection to complete the online application process

Step-by-step guide to apply

Visit the official portal

Applicants should begin by visiting the official YouthCred website or the CREDICORP YouthCred Portal. It is important to use only the official platform to avoid fraud or misinformation.

Create an account

Register using your official details, including your name, phone number, and email address. During registration, your BVN will be used to verify your identity.

Complete the financial literacy course

One of the mandatory steps is completing a digital financial literacy module. This course teaches applicants about credit management, responsible borrowing, and repayment obligations.

Link your bank account

Applicants must connect the bank account where they normally conduct business transactions or receive income. This allows the system to assess cash flow and financial history.

Submit your loan application

Once your profile has been assessed and deemed creditworthy, log in to your dashboard, select the desired loan amount, up to ₦2 million, and submit your application for review.

How YOUTHCRED determines eligibility

CREDICORP does not rely solely on traditional collateral when approving YOUTHCRED loans. Instead, the scheme evaluates an applicant’s creditworthiness based on factors such as:

Business cash flow

Bank transaction history

Credit repayment record

Completion of the financial literacy course

This approach is intended to make credit more accessible to young entrepreneurs who may not own property or other assets typically required by commercial banks.

President Bola Tinubu's government asks Nigerian youths to apply for the YOUTHCRED scheme Credit: State House

Source: Facebook

For many Nigerian youths, the YOUTHCRED scheme presents an opportunity to access affordable financing and expand their businesses without the burden of providing collateral.

Applicants are advised to provide accurate information and complete all required steps to improve their chances of approval.

Steps to apply for FG’s CREDITCORP scheme for laptops

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has opened applications for its new digital device credit scheme, giving Nigerians a chance to acquire laptops, smartphones, and tablets through affordable instalment payments rather than paying the full cost upfront.

The programme, known as the Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity and Knowledge Digital Devices (C.L.I.C.K.D.) Programme, is being implemented by the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

It was unveiled in Abuja by the Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, alongside CREDICORP’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Uzoma Nwagba. The initiative aims to expand access to digital devices for learning, remote work, freelancing, business growth, and content creation, while also encouraging local manufacturing through the prioritisation of locally assembled laptops.

Source: Legit.ng