A video has captured how Blord’s staff welcomed him to the office amid his ongoing feud with VDM

In the clip, his employees were seen dancing joyfully as a lady spread a shirt on the floor for him to walk on while they sang and celebrated

Fans reacted after watching the video, sharing mixed opinions about the businessman and his public clash with VDM

Staff of cryptocurrency businessman Linus Williams, aka Blord, have shown their admiration for him in a video that is circulating online.

In the clip, many of his staff rushed out of the building to greet him when he arrived at work. They sang and danced as Blord, dressed in Igbo traditional attire known as Isiagu, made his entrance.

A lady was seen spreading a white shirt on the floor for him to walk on as he entered the office. The staff hailed him as the only man who defeated social media activist Martins Vincent Otse, aka VDM.

Blord dances with staff at work

Blord, in return, showed off some dance moves in front of his team. Upon entering the office, he remarked that he had dropped his pen and emerged from the situation unscathed.

The businessman added that while he had lost nothing, he had gained something from the ordeal.

This video came just hours after Blord's wife reacted to the ongoing feud between her husband and VDM.

She issued a stern warning to the activist, telling him to focus on his wife, while also bragging about her own husband.

The feud between Blord and VDM started after Blord showcased iPhones he was selling. In his response, VDM had accused him of exploiting Nigerians, a claim denied by the businessman.

What fans said about Blord, staff

Netizen reacted to the video of Blord and his staff dancing and singing. They stated that his staff are as petty as he is while joining them to sing. Here are comments below:

@funmi_amoke stated:

"Just imagined how many people would have lost their means of income."

@jennynextian141 stated:

"At least this one get people on his payroll.. he lives in reality."

@smallfuud shared:

"If e reach your turn, be disloyal to your good boss."

@zhi_oren said:

"Salary Week, anything goes."



@mz_pelz shared:

"I love the pettiness."

@spanchizz_moore wrote:

"Make I follow una laugh even do nobody win yet."



@teeto__olayeni commented:

"See the number of staff this man is paying salary and you came from nowhere and want to bring everything down just because you want to prove a point??? A senseless point at that."

VDM shares regret amid frozen account

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM shared the lesson he learned after it was alleged that the EFCC had frozen his account while he was in their custody.

In a post on his Instagram story, he admitted that he had been a "mumu" for giving people money to learn a trade.

However, fans of the social media activist were not impressed with the post, as a few criticised him for playing the “pity card” while slamming his actions.

