The UK government has outlined the key steps foreign nationals must follow after receiving a citizenship ceremony invitation from the Home Office

Applicants have a strict three-month window to book their ceremony with a local authority, and most are held in group settings with up to two guests allowed

Foreign nationals living outside the UK at the time of their invitation face additional conditions that could affect when and where their ceremony takes place

The United Kingdom government has released guidance explaining what newly approved British citizenship applicants must do once they receive their official invitation to a citizenship ceremony.

Anyone aged 18 or over who has successfully completed the naturalisation process is required to attend a citizenship ceremony.

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The invitation comes directly from the Home Office, and applicants must book and attend their ceremony within three months of receiving it.

How to Book a Citizenship Ceremony

Local authorities are responsible for organising ceremonies, and most are conducted in group settings. Applicants who prefer a more personal experience can request a private ceremony, though this may come with an additional cost beyond the standard application fee, which already covers the basic ceremony. Attendees are permitted to bring up to two guests and must present their official invitation on the day.

During the ceremony, new citizens are required to make an oath of allegiance, or an affirmation for those who prefer not to swear by God, alongside a pledge to respect the rights, freedoms, and laws of the United Kingdom.

A certificate of British citizenship and a welcome pack are handed out at the close of the ceremony. Some local authorities also offer photographs or video recordings of the event for purchase.

From the citizenship fee paid, a separate £130 (N238,000) was included for the citizenship ceremony.

What Happens if You Are Abroad

For applicants who are not in the UK when their invitation arrives, the guidance makes clear that options exist but come with conditions. An embassy or consulate in the country where the applicant is currently living may be able to host the ceremony, provided the applicant did not originally apply for citizenship while in the UK, as those who did cannot have their ceremony conducted abroad.

Those who are only outside the UK temporarily may be asked to delay the ceremony until they return, while still meeting the three-month booking deadline.

Applicants planning to remain abroad for an extended period may need to demonstrate that they intend to live in the UK permanently before any alternative arrangements can be confirmed.

Certain categories of citizenship do not require a ceremony at all. Individuals registering as a British overseas territories citizen, a British overseas citizen, or a British subject are exempt from attendance but must still complete an oath or affirmation, with instructions sent to them separately.

Source: Legit.ng