Nigerian content creator Peller showed off 12 cows gifted to him ahead of his upcoming wedding ceremony

Pastor Tobi donated 10 of the cows, with Habi Forex and Bless Genius each contributing one

Peller issued a stern warning to anyone planning to attend the wedding without a formal invitation

Nigerian content creator and streamer Habeeb Hamzat, widely known as Peller, has stirred massive buzz online after showing off the 12 cows he received as pre-wedding gifts ahead of his much-anticipated marriage ceremony.

In a video that quickly went viral, Peller expressed gratitude to the donors while naming each one publicly.

Fans react as Peller unveils huge herd of cows for wedding. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Pastor Tobi, Others Send Cow Gifts

Pastor Tobi emerged as the most generous donor, gifting Peller 10 of the 12 cows. Habi Forex and Bless

Genius each contributed one cow, with Peller noting that Bless Genius's cow was noticeably larger than the rest.

"So guys, my wedding cows are here. As you can see, there are 12 cows in total. Pastor Tobi gave me 10 cows. God bless you, Pastor Tobi. May you live long. Habi Forex gave me one big cow. God bless you. I love you. Bless Genius also gave me one cow. God bless you. Your cow is even bigger! I love you so much. God bless you," he said.

Peller Warns Uninvited Guests

Beyond the gift reveal, Peller used the moment to deliver a firm warning to anyone thinking of showing up to his wedding without a formal invitation.

He made it clear that security operatives, including the DSS and the police, would be present at the venue.

"If you're planning to come to my wedding, please make sure you have an invitation. If you don't have an invitation in your hand, don't come. The DSS, the police and other security personnel will be there, and they'll embarrass you. You won't like it, so please don't come if you're not invited," he warned.

On a lighter note, Peller assured his invited guests they would not leave hungry, adding that all 12 cows would be cooked for the occasion. He urged guests to arrive with an appetite, signing off with the bold declaration: "I'm shutting down Africa."

Watch Peller's video showing off the cows for his wedding:

Fans react to Peller's wedding announcement

Fans and followers reacted with a mix of humour and scepticism in the comments section.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Not_bro_to_bro wrote:

"What of people wey dey gift the idiot for tik tok? Una don see how una foolish ba?"

@OguguoP5 commented:

"12 cows but many will still leave there without eating anything because they will be carrying the food high table 🤣"

@its_Miguel04 said:

"Hope they are bringing more to the cows? Because these 12 no go reach for the kind wedding I picture with my head base on what peller have been saying."

Peller reveals impressive herd of cows set aside for his wedding. Credit: @peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller calls out his groomsmen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian content creator Peller gave fans a glimpse into his wedding preparations with fiancée Jarvis, sharing a light-hearted video filmed while driving.

In the clip, he jokingly criticised his groomsmen for failing to buy their asoebi, pointing out that many regular guests had already purchased theirs while his closest friends were still expecting to receive the outfits for free.

Peller singled out fellow content creator Joe Blaq, playfully urging him to stop taking substances, look fresh, and prepare for the big day, noting that Jarvis's bridesmaids are beautiful.

Source: Legit.ng