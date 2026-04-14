Fresh tension started brewing after a young man publicly claimed actress Moyo Lawal threw him inside an Ikeja police cell for mocking her viral AI picture

The popular Nollywood star has finally broken her silence to address the matter, with some heavy words for those spreading the arrest rumours, while explaining her stance

Expressing serious frustration over the constant fake news trailing her on social media, actress Moyo Lawal made a special appeal to her online haters

For days, social media buzzed with rumours that a man was locked up for mocking a viral photo.

However, Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal has come out to firmly deny ordering anyone’s arrest over the issue.

Moyo Lawal clears the air on viral arrest claim by Twitter user ScoobyDoo over an AI-generated picture as she condemns social media rumours. Photo: moyolawalofficial

Source: Instagram

The controversy started when an AI-generated photo surfaced on social media showing the actress with a darkened face, sparking harsh criticism and accusations of skin bleaching online.

Following this, a Twitter user named ScoobyDoo mocked her and later claimed that he was detained at a police station in Ikeja because of the mockery post.

However, Moyo Lawal completely rubbished these claims in a statement shared on her official Instagram page.

She explained that she would never take away fundamental rights because of a frivolous opinion over a joke image.

Writing a public statement to her followers, the actress strongly distanced herself from the entire police saga, declaring that she "did not arrest any rat.”

Moyo added that if she truly wanted to use the police on anyone, she already had a known target in mind.

She pointed out that she is completely exhausted by these constant false narratives, expressing frustration with the endless obsession over her life.

The actress then urged the public to always demand actual facts rather than quickly spreading foolish rumours from social media trolls.

Finally, she begged her detractors to leave her alone, telling them to let her breathe.

Check out Moyo Lawal's post below:

Fans react to Moyo Lawal's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Many fans expressed support for the actress and condemned the spread of false information.

@rhaydioactive said:

"Lowkey wished you arrested him sha."

@jemima9397 commented:

"My dear you are blessed and highly favoured by God, ignore them and keep shining ❤️"

@kelhy_ho2 wrote:

"Make Una leave my sweet @moyolawalofficial non troublesome baby biko, I use God take beg Una 🙏🏾🙏🏾"

@luxebykhadi reacted:

"Wait so he was lying .. olobuku ni bobo yen sha .. moyo baby wey no dey vex 😍"

@biggie_pet_world said:

"And you don't even like talking. That the worst part 😢"

@shugar_maye commented:

"I knew it ooo, mo can't even go after a fly disturbing her how much more a rat 😂😂, she nor get time."

@official_adorable_ wrote:

"Yall should let her be nauu, it takes nothing to be nice 🤦🏿‍♀️🤦🏿‍♀️🤦🏿‍♀️"

Moyo Lawal denies arresting a Twitter user over a viral AI picture as she slams false claims. Photo: moyolawalofficial

Source: Instagram

Moyo Lawal addresses leaked bedroom video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Moyo Lawal reacted to her leaked bedroom video that surfaced in 2023.

She said the incident affected her career badly and forced her to step back while dealing with the backlash and public judgment.

The actress later shared that she avoided interviews during that period and credited her friends and family for supporting her through the difficult time.

Source: Legit.ng