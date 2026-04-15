A video captured newlywed couple Mr and Mrs Aboy cruising in their new Lexus days after their viral wedding ceremony

The general overseer of the Omega Power Ministry had given the couple a Lexus and other gifts after their wedding

In a heartwarming video, he presented them with the key and Aboy's wife happily drove her husband around the compound

A recently married couple were filmed enjoying a drive in a luxury Lexus they received shortly after their wedding celebration.

The car was among several presents given to them by Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere of OPM after their wedding.

OPM woman shows off her driving skills around compound. Photo credit: @Omega Power Ministry.

Source: Facebook

OPM woman drives husband around compound

The clip showed a heartwarming moment between the couple as they spent time together in the new car.

Omega Power Ministry on Facebook posted the video showing the caring wife guiding her husband, who had autism, towards the Lexus.

She helped him into the passenger seat and secured his seat belt before taking the wheel herself.

They moved around the premises while he maintained a jovial expression throughout the recording.

The car was gifted to the couple by the general overseer of Omega Power Ministry after the couple’s nuptials.

During the handover, the cleric explained his decision to wait until the car's registration was finalised.

He had been concerned about the possibility of law enforcement stopping them if they travelled without proper identification on the car.

He therefore ensured the plate number was issued before releasing the car to them.

At the presentation, he gave the wife the keys and explained that the registration had only been completed that same day.

OPM woman and her autistic husband take delivery of new Lexus. Photo credit: @Omega Power Ministry.

Source: Facebook

He expressed his wish for them to avoid any trouble with the police and wanted them to have everything in order before using the car.

He then encouraged her to take the car for a drive so everyone present could see them together.

"The plate number just came out today. I didn't want them to move around without a plate number so they are no harassed or arrested by the police. This is the plate number, it just came out now. This is the car keys of the car. Drive lets see," he said.

The woman proceeded to drive her husband around the compound as others looked on.

Reactions as OPM woman cruises car with husband

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react.

Goodluck said:

"OPM Sir. I asked again will Aboy need second wife ? Becos I'm still available. Wow! The husband of my youth."

Aisha said:

"Aboy na the 1st man to marry, get step kids and car with plenty money still all by himself shout power."

Anum wrote:

"Just enjoyment, No responsibility, No headache, He's not even aware that he's married."

Chidinma Obioha said:

"My mind tells me that Aboy really feels that they now own a new car because there is a different joy in his face even though."

Nweke Presh wrote:

"Immediately mrs Aboy moved the car Mr Aboy stopped smiling, life still dey sweet Mr Aboy reach like this."

Ziggy added:

"Abeg sir I need one of your ladies oooo. Am cute and funny I will also attend your church also he one of your church pastors until death take a way. Abeg sir am ready."

See the post below:

OPM woman speaks about her autistic husband

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who married Aboy Chibuzor, the autistic adopted son of Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, spoke about their relationship.

In a video on Instagram, she revealed the affectionate term she now uses for him after they got married in church.

Source: Legit.ng