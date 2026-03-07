Nigerian music star Peter Okoye shared a photo of himself sleeping in the studio at 3am, revealing the sacrifices people don't see behind his success

The P-Square twin explained that his post isn't just about music but about every journey in life, from sleepless nights to the unseen grind that leads to success

Peter encouraged his fans to trust the process and promised that when his new album drops, they will understand the hard work behind it

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P and one half of the P-Square duo, has revealed the hidden struggles behind his rise in music.

He shared this with fans through his Instagram page, explaining how sleepless nights and unseen sacrifices continue to shape his journey, emphasising that success does not come without hard work.

P-Square's Peter Okoye opens up about sleepless nights in the studio working on a new album, tells fans every real hustle will surely pay off. Photo: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

The afrobeats star posted a photo of himself asleep in the studio at 3am, explaining that moments like these are the real grind people hardly notice.

He said the sacrifices go beyond music, as they reflect the reality of every life journey where persistence and patience are required.

“My sound engineer/producer caught this moment without me knowing… 3 AM in the studio. Sacrifices most people don’t see.”

Peter Okoye, the twin brother of Paul Okoye, added that the sleepless nights and unseen grind are part of the process, urging his followers to remain focused on their hustle. He encouraged them to trust the journey, assuring that every genuine effort eventually pays off.

“But this is not just about music… It’s about every journey in life. The sleepless nights. The unseen grind.

Trust the process; every real hustle will surely pay off.”

The singer further hinted at his upcoming album, noting that fans will understand the depth of his sacrifices once the snippets and final release drop.

“When the snippets start dropping… and when the album finally drops, you’ll understand. Remember this post. This is where the story changes. Album in progress.”

Check out the Instagram post of Peter P-Square below:

Fans react to Peter Okoye's hustle

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@young_vizion commented:

"I know what is coming is greater than what has gone"

@denilagloria wrote:

"The voice over is everything the Lord is your strength Bosss 💪 🙏 them go feel am 💃💃💃"

@jeff_oba reacted:

"🔥🔥🔥 as long as you're moving forward, you're winning"

@allankajili said:

"If consistent was a person @peterpsquare you are the rock 🪨 and unstoppable boss Team P fans are anxiously waiting to feast."

@denilagloria added:

"Not me screaming OG forever 🙌🙌🙌 Team get ready our BOSS is cooking 🔥🔥"

@o.d.i.official wrote:

"Real hustle is the only way out.... I love this post... yo p sing!!!!"

Peter Okoye shares an emotional photo of himself sleeping in the studio at 3am as he reveals sacrifices behind his success. Photo: peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye reveals why he chose music over football

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Okoye shared a surprising detail about his life before fame, revealing that football almost became his career.

According to Peter, long before the music stage and sold-out concerts, he was actively chasing a football career and even received an offer to play professionally in Nigeria.

Peter disclosed that he trained at the Pepsi Football Academy and was offered the opportunity to play for Plateau United F.C. in Jos. However, his dream at the time was to break into European football and build a global career on the pitch, but destiny eventually nudged him toward music instead.

Source: Legit.ng