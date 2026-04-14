Eedris Abdulkareem revealed that his tour was a personal quest to verify if federal and state claims of development were "real or just propaganda

After inspecting roadworks, schools, and hospitals, the rapper admitted that the progress on the ground is undeniable

Moved by the infrastructure boom, the activist-rapper is now urging Edo indigenes abroad to come home and witness the "new Edo" for themselves

Nigerian rapper Eedris Abdulkareem has explained why he joined Monday Okpebholo on a statewide tour of infrastructure projects weeks after criticising President Bola Tinubu in Benin City.

The unexpected move came shortly after the veteran rapper described Tinubu as “the worst president.”

However, in a fresh development, Eedris accompanied the Edo State governor on an inspection tour of ongoing roadworks and development projects across the state’s 18 local government areas.

Eedris Abdulkareem says his tour was a personal quest to verify if federal and state claims of development were "real or just propaganda. Photos: Eedris Abdulkareem.

Source: Instagram

Addressing the reason behind his visit, the rapper said he wanted to verify claims of development in Edo State independently.

According to him, after touring several locations, he was impressed with what he saw and believes the projects will become even more visible in the coming years.

“I came to see for myself if Edo is truly working, and I must say the governor has done a lot. I have gone round and seen several projects. In the next one or two years, the achievements will be even more evident,” he said.

The rapper also encouraged Edo indigenes living abroad to return home and assess the progress themselves.

Governor Okpebholo, who hosted the rapper, reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to infrastructure, education, and healthcare development across Edo State.

He also linked the progress to increased federal allocations under President Tinubu, noting that his government is focused on delivering visible results.

“Eedris, thank you for coming to Edo State. When I say we will deliver 2.5 million votes for President Tinubu, people doubt it. But today, you have seen for yourself how people are coming out because of what we are doing,” the governor said.

Okpebholo added that the state is prioritising roads, schools, and hospitals to improve the quality of life for residents.

“These roads are in Edo State. We must work for Edo people. You have gone round schools, roads, hospitals. These are the things our people want to see, and that is exactly what we are doing,” he added.

Watch Eedris Abdulkareem speak here:

Reactions trail Eedris Abdulkareem's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@DAWN_RV stated:

"E no even get wetin I wan talk, it is well with him. Hin dey find money to buy another kidney nii"

@lovejoman123 commented

"Edris stay ur lane,u gone round to where,where exactly because I dey de state for almost two week now,where exactly have you gone to be precise please."

@Truly_Uncannyx shared:

"From criticism to compliance in one viral cycle. Consistency and integrity clearly was never a part of his plan."

Eedris Abdulkareem admits that the progress on the ground in Edo State is undeniable. Photo: Eedris Abdulkareem.

Source: Instagram

Eedris Abdulkareem replies FG

Legit.ng previously reported that Eedris Abdulkareem was not quiet after his diss track was banned.

He shared his grievance over the issue and criticised their move. Eedris asked questions and shared his next line of action.

Fans also supported him and cheered him in the comment section of the post. They also shared their reaction to what the government did to him.

Source: Legit.ng