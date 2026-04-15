Popular Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye addressed people attacking her in her DMs, calling her giveaways fake and insulting her

The actress warned that she doesn't tolerate disrespect and can be petty enough to find trolls and handle things one-on-one if they cross the line

Bimbo explained that she has over 5million followers and can't give everyone money, explaining that she ensures her friends and family don't participate to avoid bias

Celebrity cash giveaways are generally considered a way to reward loyal followers and spread some much-needed good cheer during these increasingly tough economic times.

However, Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye is currently battling bitter backlash and insults instead of gratitude from her online audience after she decided to give back to the community.

Bimbo Ademoye warns critics not to cross the line after facing backlash and insults over her cash giveaway programme on social media. Photo: bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

The movie star took to her Instagram page to address trolls flooding her Dm. She noted that some followers were aggressively calling her giveaways fake.

Bimbo Ademoye clarified that she funds these exercises entirely from her personal pocket and strictly excludes her own relatives.

She pointed out the mathematical impossibility of paying all 5million fans currently on her social media page.

"If I could, I’d give every single one of my followers the money without stress, but that would be a total of 510 billion naira! I no get, my papa no get, my forefathers no get! I'm only doing the little I can from MY POCKET! "

The frustrated actress expressed total shock that entitled fans would hurl abuses like "stingy goat" over a voluntary contest.

She firmly warned her critics that she will never tolerate disrespect and is ready to handle things personally.

"I do not do well with disrespect at all, public figure or no public figure. I do not appreciate disrespect in anyway shape or form, we might kiki, catch cruise and all, but when you cross the line, I can be petty enough to find you ,then we can handle it one on one! Pls let's be guided! LET US ALL BE GUIDED!"

Bimbo maintained that no winner is ever pre-selected and dismissed all the accusations of heavy favouritism.

"Nobody deserves the money more than the other person ! I believe everyone commented because they need the money. So saying you it's ojoro because you didn't win is a reach! Love and light"

Check out her Instagram post below:

Fans react to Bimbo Ademoye's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@chieduolayinka said:

"Gosh!.did I watch countless times? Yes!,did I feel entitled? No!,did I watch because I love her and her craft? Yes! And think that is all that matters... how many actors usually give out like this, some one that has single handedly sponsored IVF for a random person before? And you ppl are still bashing her."

@bolbelle commented:

"Stingy goat??? Omooo, that's a stretch o. On top someone's money. It's not easy to be a celebrity tbh. Ah! There can only be one winner now, no matter what happens and she has said it that she selects the winners randomly so I don't get why anyone would go to her DM to hurl insults at her!"

Bimbo Ademoye reacts strongly to insults and accusations, says she has quietly given out millions to fans over time. Photo: bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

Bimbo Ademoye opens up on academic struggles

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bimbo Ademoye opened up about her academic struggles while speaking with a concerned parent.

She revealed that she performed poorly in school and often failed exams, with report cards mostly filled with red marks.

The actress added that despite her siblings excelling academically, her father never compared her and instead supported her journey.

Source: Legit.ng