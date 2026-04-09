Bimbo Ademoye has shared her struggles as a student with some of her fans online

Apparently, a parent had complained about their kids, and the actress advised them not to compare their children to anyone else

Her post sparked a series of reactions among fans, who shared their thoughts on her and her message

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye surprised her fans by sharing her experience with academic performance while she was a student.

The movie star shared her story while interacting with a woman who was complaining about her child.

Reactions as Bimbo Ademoye shares struggle with academic performance in school. Photo credit@bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

According to Ademoye, the woman should avoid comparing her children to others, as she herself struggled with academics in school.

Bimbo Ademoye shares more about her struggle

Ademoye revealed that her father recently came across her report cards, which were mostly red because she used to fail frequently. She mentioned that one of the comments on her report card was that she talked too much.

The actress explained that while all her siblings earned two degrees each, even her single degree came with great struggle.

More details on Ademoye’s school challenges

The actress added that her father never compared her to her sister, who was always at the top of the class.

Bimbo Ademoye encourages parents about their children. Photo credit@bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

She said that when he saw her report cards, he promised to laminate them and show her children someday if she ever became arrogant.

Fans on Ademoye’s post about academic struggle

Fans expressed disbelief at her admission. Many said it was hard to imagine she struggled academically since she speaks well and has excelled in her acting career.

Some fans noted that her post serves as a lesson for parents to avoid comparing their children to others and to support them according to their individual strengths.

Here is the Instagram post of the actress below:

How fans reacted to Bimbo's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the actress, as many people shared their observations about her and what she said about her past. Here are comments below:

@ sheilabebe_sams2025 commented:

"Exactly! No be book them take dey win for life, no pressure ur kids."

@dnk584 stated:

"My sister, some people had an A in school, but their life is a D. For you, yours is an A."

@official_cute_hussey reacted:

"I too love this woman.... nothing to fake here,so transparent."

@mo_organics commented:

"You no sabi book but you had social skills."

@chinenye_nwa1 said:

"I wish parents should also learn that all kids can't be the same and love them differently."

@ayo_thecreatorr wrote:

"My mom left the group chat."

Bimbo Ademoye speaks about her mother

Legit.ng had reported that Bimbo Ademoye opened up about her relationship with her mother.

In the clip, she mentioned that her mother left when she was just 2 years old, and as a result, they don't share a deep connection.

Ademoye stated that she is fulfilling her duty as her child, but they are not close as her first betrayal came from her.

Source: Legit.ng