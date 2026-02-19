Bimbo Ademoye jokingly declared that she will only marry Timini Egbuson if his latest cinematic project, Love and New Notes, hits N500m

Taking the stakes even higher, the Anikulapo star added that the movie would need to cross the N1 billion mark before they consider having children together

These bold statements come just weeks after reports surfaced regarding Bimbo’s separation from her media personality boyfriend, VJ Adams

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has left fans talking after revealing the condition her colleague Timini Egbuson must meet before she considers marrying him.

In a video currently circulating online, Bimbo was seen in a lighthearted conversation with Timini and skit maker Kamo State.

During the exchange, Kamo playfully begged the actress to agree to marry Timini.

The actress okingly stated that she would only consider marrying Timini if his new movie, Love and Notes, hits N500 million at the box office.

Not stopping there, the actress added another twist.

According to her, they would only think about having children if the movie goes on to make N1 billion.

The room burst into laughter as she delivered the conditions confidently, while Timini reacted with amusement.

The development comes just weeks after reports surfaced about Bimbo’s split from her estranged boyfriend, VJ Adams.

While neither party has publicly detailed the reasons behind the breakup, fans have been watching Bimbo closely ever since.

Her long-standing friendship with Timini has often fueled speculation that the two might be more than just colleagues.

Reactions trail Bimbo, Timini's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@oyesijimodupe stated:

"But I should not lie sha, I dey low key Dey ship her with timini o.them too fit"

@just_seyi_ade shared:

"Be like her breakup with VJAdams na true o cos why Kamo go dey talk that kind thing"

@haydeep386122_p stated:

"I just pity this Egbon with the wey him Dey clingy with this Aunty .make I no go Dey beat kill all men because of you oo"

@_Tatsumaki shared:

"imagine having a ‘bf’ and also having insane chemistry with your co-actor outside movie scenes timini and bimbo need to free us"

@Amebobab wrote:

"Timini likes them young, Nah Sweet 16 baba dey date If it’s not 16 to 18 years old, Timini no dey date them. But he flirt a lot with you people. Don’t be delusional."

@timberlamba wrote:

"This Timini guy looks likes that kind of guy that would hit on all of his friends babes behind their back. He no be like who get bro code."

Bimbo Ademoye speaks about her mother

Legit.ng had reported that Bimbo Ademoye opened up about her relationship with her mother. In the clip, she mentioned that her mother left when she was just 2 years old, and as a result, they don't share a deep connection.

Ademoye stated that she is fulfilling her duty as her child, but they are not close as her first betrayal came from her.

Source: Legit.ng