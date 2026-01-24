Bimbo Ademoye has cried out over one of her movies that was pirated by a man, as she shared his identity

In a video, the actress detailed what the man did to her film and issued him an ultimatum while outlining her next steps

Her remarks stirred reactions online, with fans joining her in dragging the man over the incident

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has cried out after her movie, Where Love Lives, was allegedly demonetised online by a man.

In her post, the actress stated that an individual identified as Emmanuel Davis of Lagos Sounds took a song used in the film and claimed ownership of it.

According to her, the sound Davis is claiming as his own was specially composed for the movie by an artist identified as Uzor. She explained that Uzor did not release the song publicly to avoid piracy.

Ademoye added that Davis uploaded the song, claimed copyright ownership, and went on to take over the monetisation, allegedly earning revenue from Where Love Lives.

Bimbo Ademoye speaks further on piracy

In the same post, the actress, whose father bagged a doctorate degree a month ago stressed that she is not the kind of person who would lay claim to what does not belong to her. She vowed not to rest until Davis is held accountable.

The movie star who was celebrated by her colleague also called out another alleged pirate identified as Anwuli, claiming the individual caused her to lose a movie that had reached six million views.

Ademoye added that the person sought an out-of-court settlement, which she rejected, insisting that the matter would be settled legally as she is unwilling to let it go.

Here is the Instagram post from Bimbo Ademoye below:

How fans reacted to Bimbo Ademoye's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions from fans below:

@zemehe_ said:

"Omo Emmanuel Davis you’re so mean oo how dare you do such a thing. C’mon na."

@astrobundu shared:

"Make she report to YouTube na,the earlier the better."

@chus_dario commented:

"Is there no other way she can report and make YouTube flag the particular property? By allowed emotions to drive her like this, whe will end up doing PR for the Davis Emmanuel."

@lagosconvo reacted:

"One would think piracy has ended with platforms like YouTube and Spotify, but it looks like crooks have found ways to rip off people's hard work. I don't know how fast YouTube's DMCA takedown works. She can actually take that route, file a report, and then watch the guy's post."

@Everypolitics1 shared:

"Stealing someone’s work and monetizing it is not content creation it’s piracy."

@skyedron wrote:

"She just advertised the pirating of her own movies. Women and emotions are like 5&6. People will now download the hell out of curiosity."

