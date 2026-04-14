Entrepreneur Diiadem has shared a video of the amount of money sprayed on her as she grandly marked her 35th birthday.

The beauty entrepreneur hosted a star-studded event to celebrate her big day, with videos circulating online

Many were not pleased with the video she shared, as they slammed her and advised her on what she posted

Reality show star and makeup artist Diiadem, whose real name is Adeola Adeyemi, has got fans talking over a video she shared on social media.

The mother of one recently celebrated her 35th birthday with a video of the star-studded event making rounds online.

Reactions as Diiadem flaunts cash sprayed at 35th Birthday. Photo credit@diiadem

Source: Instagram

In the viral clip, someone whose face was not shown was seen flaunting bales of dollars. T.

Also in the recording, cash in different denominations and currencies was stacked high as the camera captured how much was on display.

In the caption of the video, the businesswoman expressed excitement and stated that the celebration would continue the next day.

Fans react to Diiadem’s video

Reacting to the viral clip, fans warned that Diiadem was not being security-conscious. They added that sharing such content in Nigeria was not a wise decision.

Fans advise Diiadem after flaunting cash sprayed at 35th birthday. Photo credit@diiadem

Source: Instagram

Some others slammed her and asked whether she was seeking validation or trying to pressure men interested in single women.

According to them, celebrities often put others under pressure by showing off online. A few others added that the EFCC should not see the video, as it could lead to questioning.

Others, however, appreciated their parents for exposing them to wealth, saying they had grown up familiar with such lifestyles while reacting to the video shared by Diiadem.

Here is the Instagram post below:

How fans reacted to Diiadem's video

Reactions have trailed the recording made by the makeup artist. Here are some of the comments below:

@mzsusan shared:

"The desire to compete among this celebrities is so strong that it overshadows their think. Seeing this one of them, has started planning how to overshadow her event right now, putting somebody's son under pressure."

@ feranmi14 commented:

"How government won take believe say una dey suffer for naija.Chai."

@bennysouzatalks wrote:

"diiadem This is not a security wise thing to do! Not safe! Puts you to a lot of risk! Avoidable risk! You owe no one validation."

@swt_jukly shared:

"At least she didn’t call an unknown man and lied that he gifted her! She mature and knows that she can also make herself happy."

@olanma100 shared:

"Security consciousness isn’t taught in school."

@samantha_idunu wrote:

"Validation werey yi Nani, who cares how u made una go Dey put una life at risk just too push point."

Diiadem slams blogger over Sanwo-Olu claim

Meanwhile, in 2024, Legit.ng reported that Diiadem addressed rumours that the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was funding her lifestyle.

A faceless blogger had claimed the mother of one was being financed by the governor, who won the 2023 election in Lagos state.

The blogger also alleged that the number one citizen of the state was building a house for her.

Source: Legit.ng