Nollywood actress Moyo Lawal is making headlines on social media over her exchange with a fan

The movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a series of new photos where she put her curves on display

However, one social media user had something to say about the actress’ appearance in relation to the trending Labubu toy

Nigerian actress Moyo Lawal’s recent exchange with a social media user has drawn the attention of many netizens.

In her usual fashion, the movie star took to her official Instagram page to share a series of new photos, and it got many people talking.

Nigerians react as Moyo Lawal replies fan who compared her to Labubu.

In the photos, Moyo Lawal was spotted rocking a fitness outfit while keeping her face bare and without makeup. The movie star also displayed her natural hair that was braided into a simple ‘shuku’ hairstyle.

Moyo Lawal accompanied the photos with a caption where she bragged about looking young and natural. She wrote:

“21again 😝my hair is even growing as fast as it used to 🙏.”

See the photos below:

Fan likens Moyo Lawal to Labubu toy

As expected, Moyo Lawal’s new photos drew the attention of many social media users, including one person who believed she looked like a Labubu toy. The netizen made their thoughts known, and the Nollywood actress’ response to them trended.

Moyo Lawal quickly shut down the comparison and rejected looking like . She said:

“lol .. me I am not Labubu ooh 😭”

See a screenshot of their exchange below:

Moyo Lawal reacts after fan called her Labubu.

Reaction as fan calls Moyo Lawal Labubu

The fan’s comment about Moyo Lawal looking like a Labubu and the actress’ reaction to it, made the rounds on social media and it drew a series of interesting takes from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

B.i.g._tess said:

“She’s hilarious with that reply 😹😹😹.”

Temikings6 said:

“This lady no dey vex no matter what you say to her..that's why I like her.”

Mammahfresh wrote:

“Fact that she didn’t get upset is cute.”

Joyanohobi said:

“I love the fact she hardly get angry 😂.”

Comfycakes_n_more said:

“She’s cute.”

6teenbeauty__makeovr said:

“😹😹🤣🤣. I swear the 4th slide. Exactly.”

Christyfrancistender said:

“I really love her, she hardly gets angry, in fact I've never seen her being mean to trolls, Omooo her heart is built differently.”

Charlemagne_bon said:

“She is a sweet soul, just say she no wan leave bleaching creams.”

Uchey_kris said:

“That second to last slide is definitely a Labubu 😂😂😂.”

_rhiks_xx said:

“I swear she actually looks like Labubu no hate 😂.”

Bennaose said:

“Everybody liking the fact that she doesn’t get angry easily.the day wey she go angry now,una go forget about the past😒😂😂😭.”

Jen.ny_xy wrote:

“People get bad mouth shaa😂😂”

Offishial_tiwalade said:

“For this friendly reply , God bless you . No be always be violence .. next time the person no go fit call am Labubu again.”

Mercy Aigbe gets Labubu cake

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe was one of the latest Nigerian celebrities to jump on the Labubu toy trend.

On Sunday, June 22, Mercy shared a heartwarming yet hilarious video capturing the moment her husband and filmmaker Kazim Adeoti gifted her two toys which he called 'Labubu.'

