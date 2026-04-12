Solomon Adeola has praised Kayode Egbetokun’s tenure as inspector general, stating that his achievements brought pride to the Yewa community

The senator said Egbetokun supported efforts to advance Yewaland politically and backed initiatives such as the proposed police university in the region

Community leaders and government representatives credited the former police chief with improving security and helping to address farmer-herder conflicts

Senator Solomon Adeola has praised former Inspector General of Police Kayode Egbetokun, saying his tenure brought pride and recognition to Yewaland in Ogun State.

The commendation came during a reception organised in his honour by the Yewa People Development Council in collaboration with traditional rulers from the area.

Yewa leaders gather to celebrate Kayode Egbetokun's legacy as IGP

Source: Facebook

According to Nation, Egbetokun, who retired in February, was celebrated for his service and contributions to policing and community development.

Adeola, who represents Ogun West, said the region values his record in office and the progress recorded during his leadership of the Nigeria Police Force.

Community celebrates former police chief’s impact

Addressing attendees, Adeola said the former police chief had remained committed to the development of Yewaland even while in office. He noted that Egbetokun had consistently advocated for the political advancement of the area.

“We thank God for bringing our son back to us and we’re celebrating him today. I’m happy to be part of this occasion of celebrating you,” Adeola said.

“This is a man who has served and represented us very well and we recognise all your transformative agenda and development strides in the police.”

He added that Egbetokun had repeatedly encouraged stakeholders to work towards producing a governor from Ogun West in the 2027 elections.

Solomon Adeola spoke at the event held to honour former IGP Kayode Egbetokun in Yewaland.

Source: Facebook

Push for development and political inclusion

Adeola also credited the retired IGP with supporting the establishment of a proposed police university in Yewa. He said the legislative process had been completed and now awaits presidential approval.

“The IGP has called me several times to say that the governorship of Ogun State should not elude us. He has been holding several meetings to ensure that comes to reality and I am sure in no distant time, that vision will soon be achieved,” he said.

Representing Governor Dapo Abiodun, the state’s Head of Service Kehinde Onosanya said Egbetokun’s leadership contributed to improved security in parts of Ogun.

He noted that interventions during farmer herder conflicts helped restore calm in affected communities.

Traditional rulers commend leadership legacy

Chairman of the Ogun State Council of Obas, Kehinde Olugbenle, described Egbetokun’s career as inspiring. He said his rise to the top of the police hierarchy reflects dedication and resilience.

“While in service, you showed that you’re truly a prince and a son that can be relied on. Your life is a testament that anyone with determination can rise to the pinnacle of his or her career,” Olugbenle said.

The event drew community leaders and stakeholders who gathered to honour the former police chief’s contributions to both local and national development.

Presidency explains why Egbetokun resigned

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the presidency has confirmed the resignation of Kayode Egbetokun as the Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Egbetokun resigned, citing family issues that require his undivided attention.

Tinubu announces appointment of new IGP

Recall that President Tinubu announced the appointment of Assistant Inspector-General of Police Tunji Disu to serve as Acting Inspector-General of Police.

According to the presidency, the appointment of Disu was with immediate effect.

Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser to the president on information and strategy, announced the development in a statement on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng