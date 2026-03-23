BBNaija's Angel Smith’s mother has defended her daughter over backlash for marrying her girlfriend

The reality star recently got married, and they are planning their white wedding, sharing pictures online

Fans disapproved of what the reality star’s mother said about her and other housemates

The mother of former Big Brother Naija housemate Angel Smith has defended her daughter over the backlash she faced for marrying a same-gender partner.

A few days ago, the reality star shared her pre-wedding pictures and videos as she prepared for her wedding with her lover.

Reactions as BBNaija’s Angel Smith’s mum breaks silence on daughter’s plan to marry girlfriend. Photo credit@realangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

She had also given a sneak peek of her white wedding card while walking with a fan, who criticized her over her actions. Fans later questioned her mother, who was also criticized online.

In a post making the rounds, Angel Smith’s mother stated that she has accepted the label “shameless woman” that people have given her because of her daughter’s actions. According to her, people have been hating on both her and her daughter unfairly.

Angel Smith shares what housemates do.

Angel Smith’s mother claimed that some housemates are dating married men, yet people do not criticise them. She added that her daughter is better than those who expose themselves on their social media profiles and judge her.

She urged critics to examine themselves before attacking her daughter.

BBNaija’s Angel Smith continues trending over marriage to her girlfriend. Photo credit@realangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

She also noted that her daughter is the breadwinner and challenged her critics to become breadwinners for their own families. She called her critics fools and hypocrites, sharing laughter emojis in her post.

Fans drag Angel Smith’s mother.

Reacting to her post, fans criticised Angel Smith’s mother, calling her “shameless” and claiming she had her daughter out of wedlock, which is why she cannot control her.

They also labeled her a failed mother and said they would continue to watch the outcome of her daughter’s wedding to her female partner.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions to Angel Smith's mother's post

As expected, fans reacted to the post as they continued to drag the mother and daughter. Here are comments below:

@kingz_baba_7 reacted:

"Lost mother, and lost daughter!! Make we give them more years ahead! We all go still dey this internet when r go burst ."

@o.nora4 stated:

"Person wey carry belle for young age wetin we go expect from her …. Which advice she want give her pikin ?"

@mary_kooko commented:

"Mummy, I dey shame on your behalf."

@owuokadevine reacted:

"Shameless mother like her daughter."

@ach___sure said:

"Failed mother. Kai."

@jennyana_ shared:

"Omo na you and pikin sabi o."

@nature_lnspired wrote:

"She failed her daughter; she has no get option than to play along."

Angel Smith speaks about Shallipopi.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Smith gushed over the music act Shallipopi while chatting with some of her housemates.

The reality show star said the singer is her kind of man. Smith revealed how she campaigned for the release of the rapper after men of the anti-graft agency EFCC whisked him away.

Appreciating the love and admiration, the talented singer asked his fans to throw their weight behind the reality star and vote for her.

Source: Legit.ng