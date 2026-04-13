Omoyele Sowore revealed why Blord’s bail process stalled, citing legal filings from both sides and the holiday period

The activist explained that the timing of Blord’s arrest affected the case flow, as judges went on Easter break and only recently resumed, delaying fresh matters from being taken immediately

Sowore also questioned the police’s role in the case, while assuring the public that BLORD remains in good health and mentally ready for release once the court process continues

Activist Omoyele Sowore has given a fresh update on the ongoing case involving cryptocurrency businessman Blord and social media critic VeryDarkMan.

Recall that Blord was arraigned earlier this month at the Federal High Court in Abuja on charges of criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and unauthorised use of VeryDarkMan’s image, including placing it on a billboard without consent. He was remanded at Kuje prison, sparking a wide debate online.

Omoyele Sowore questions new police IG Tunji Disu's leadership as the force opposes Blord's bail application in the ongoing case with VeryDarkMan. Photo: yelesho/mrblordofficial/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Sowore explained that Blord’s lawyers had already filed a bail application, but the police responded with a counter affidavit.

According to him, the defence later submitted a further and better affidavit to strengthen their position on Monday, April 13, 2026. The court, however, has not yet fixed a date for the bail hearing.

“The lawyers to Blord have filed a bail application. The police have also filed a counter-affidavit to oppose this bail. And the lawyers have indicated this morning that they have also filed a further and better affidavit. So that is the status of the case.”

Sowore also noted that the delay was caused by the timing of the arrest, which coincided with the Easter holidays. Judges had gone on vacation and only resumed sitting without immediately taking up new matters.

“But for those who want to know the background to why it took this long, this was timed to coincide with the Easter holidays. So that Blord will not get to a quick date. And after the Easter holidays, all the judges went on vacation. And they are resuming today. But resuming today doesn’t mean that they will take cases from today.”

Sowore criticised the police for opposing bail in a case he believes should not have reached court, saying their stance shows little change under the new Inspector-General Tunji Disu.

The human rights activist assured the public that Blord remains healthy and mentally prepared for release once the process moves forward.

“Unfortunately, and I mean this unfortunately, the police filed a counter in a case that shouldn’t have come to court in the first place. And that is why we are suspicious that even when you have a new police inspector general, they are not different from the old ones. Because they are just all part and parcel of the old system of oppression.”

Watch the full video of Sowore giving updates on VDM-Blord's court case below:

Nigerians react to Sowore's update on Blord

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@GPawo said:

"Una go really learn new thing, you see sowore. Go USA go try watin be blord do for there. Your papa go really learn hard way walai."

@thisadewale commented:

"Looks like sowore wan 😂😂😂 make blord stay long for there 😂😂😂 abii dem done pay him to face VDM 😂😂😂."

@WisdomRobinson4 wrote:

"Who send this sowore message he can't just stay out of something that's not his business sha, commot hand na he keeps interrupting.. man thinks he is Merlin."

@sanphit reacted:

"Evidently, this man is jobless. Does he not have a pressing issues to address as a presidential aspirant?"

@meknimss said:

"Sowore leave all this petty things, you have bigger fish to fry, this is not presidential level protest and this is an oppression on your side, be wise old man."

@PatrioticAnger commented:

"Sowore join who Dey spoil this boy case aje! 😅. Case that should not be in court ke ??? Omo I withdraw my support from Sowore cuz it's looking like he wants to use this case to attack the new IG."

Sowore says police should not have taken Blord's impersonation case to court. Photo: yelesho/mrblordofficial/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Sowore reveals why Davido denied #EndSARS protest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Omoyele Sowore shared details about events during the 2020 #EndSARS protests and how authorities handled key figures.

He explained that the government was uncomfortable with protest leaders it could not control, despite the movement having clear leadership.

Sowore also claimed that singer Davido attended meetings but changed his stance after a visit to the Inspector General of Police in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng