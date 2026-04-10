Mohbad’s widow, Wunmi, fired back at her father-in-law over the ongoing DNA controversy in their family

She denied allegations made by her father-in-law, as she issued what would have to happen before doing a DNA test

Wunmi further shared how Mohbad’s father added to the delay of getting a paternity test ot their son

A fresh twist has emerged in the controversy surrounding the family of late Nigerian singer Mohbad, as his widow, Wunmi Aloba, has fired back at her father-in-law, Joseph Aloba, over the lingering DNA dispute involving her son, Liam.

In a strongly worded response, Wunmi insisted that Mohbad's father must comply with court directives.

Mohbad’s wife sends bold warning as DNA issue heats up. Credit: @iammohbad

Source: Instagram

She stressed that he would have to “beg” her before any progress could be made. She warned that ignoring due legal process could drag the matter into a prolonged legal battle lasting years.

Wunmi maintained that she had always supported the idea of a DNA test, contrary to claims made by Mohbad’s father. She explained that attempts had been made behind the scenes to clarify her stance, but were ignored.

She also dismissed allegations that she selected an unverified hospital for the test, describing the claim as false.

She said, “I’ll keep proving that your actions won’t affect me. What the court asked you to do, beg me. Refusing to comply with court orders means we’re in for a long battle. I’m glad you finally acknowledged you have no power over Liam. Whether it’s the High Court, Ikeja, or Appeal Court, the truth remains unchanged.”

Her reaction comes after Baba Mohbad recently appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the international community for assistance in conducting a DNA test on his grandson.

Nearly three years after Mohbad’s death, his body remains in the morgue as burial plans continue to be delayed due to unresolved paternity issues.

Although a court had ordered DNA samples to be collected, the process has been hindered by logistical challenges and disagreements between the two parties.

In a viral video, Baba Mohbad expressed frustration, warning that burying his son without resolving the paternity question could make it impossible to determine the child’s true identity.

The back-and-forth between both sides has further intensified public interest in the case, as many await a resolution that will bring closure to the late singer’s family and finally allow him to be laid to rest.

Listen to her speak below:

Fans react to Mohbad's widow's declaration

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mevenasplace said:

"Her English has really improved ooo Stay strong."

bennysworld1 said:

"She's so demure in her conversation 😍 baba e maa se interview e maa tired 😂🔥🙌❤️."

tmgclothings_

"This man never understand say na Gen z he dey deal with. He thinks it's his generation of women😂."

real__princessadex said:

"Wunmi, it’s over 3 years. Are you fighting mohbad’s dad or advocating your truth on doing the DNA? Nobody is arguing who initiated the DNA process. # come out and have the DNA done and allow this matter rest. Nigerians are not sensible to read your words#."

shabril2503 said:

"What she said about him doing interview, he go tired is so satisfying. Someone check on Jossy, abeg 😂😂😂."

ray_styles_ng said:

"I love it for Wunmi now, she should speak her truth and stand her ground."

budgetfriendly_store said:

"Omowunmi is a fine girl, iya iya o *music* ori baba a tun gbona wa😂."

Tension rises as Mohbad’s wife fires back in DNA controversy. Photo: mohbad_dad/iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's father rejects court's decision on DNA

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's father rejected the court’s decision to appoint an independent laboratory to handle the DNA test.

He insisted that he would not accept the outcome from a laboratory unknown to all parties involved in the case.

The late singer’s father maintained that transparency was key and said he preferred to use his own private pathologist while allowing the court to conduct its own separate test.

Source: Legit.ng