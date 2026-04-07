Sowore claimed the #EndSARS movement had clear leadership, but the government was allegedly desperate to deal only with individuals

The activist alleged that Davido was a consistent attendee of #EndSARS strategy meetings until a high-stakes trip to Abuja

According to Sowore, the singer was allegedly confronted with a potential investigation into a past aide's death just moments before meeting with the IGP

Human rights activist and political commentator, Omoyele Sowore, has offered a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the #EndSARS protests.

The #EndSARS protests of 2020 were aimed at challenging police brutality, especially the activities of the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

Sowore revealed that government scrutiny extended to high-profile figures like Afrobeat superstar Davido.

Sowore alleges that Davido was a consistent attendee of #EndSARS strategy meetings until a high-stakes trip to Abuja. Photos: Omoyele Sowore/Davido.

Source: Instagram

Speaking on The Honest Bunch podcast, Sowore explained that while the #EndSARS movement had clearly defined leaders, the federal government was uncomfortable with those it could not influence.

“#EndSARS had leaders, but the problem was that the government didn’t want it to be led by people they cannot control,” Sowore said, hinting at the tension between activists and authorities during the nationwide protests in 2020.

Sowore went on to highlight Davido’s active role in the protests, noting that the singer attended virtually every planning meeting.

However, he alleged that the situation changed drastically when Davido travelled to Abuja to meet with the then-Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

“Davido was attending every #EndSARS meeting. When he got to Abuja to meet with the IGP, before he got upstairs, they were telling him they want to investigate him for the murder of one of his aides. By the time he got upstairs, he said, ‘I didn’t come to Abuja to protest,’” Sowore revealed.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Sowore's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Big_moore013 stated:

"No wonder after he gingered for a week, he just kept mute afterwards. So dem threatened am ni. But if he has nothing to hide, why didn’t he push through? Why did he stop the ginger?"

@KLASSIQTUNEZ

"I will believe this with every drop of my blood because this is the modus operandi of the Nigerian security operatives"

@layoproperty noted:

"This is why you hands must be clean, why didn’t t they threatening Falz or Runtown ? Probably cos their hands are clean."

@OnyeUwaoma88 wrote:

"Guess the police officer that interviewed davido...just guess...same man u lots wanted to be IG. The rot is deep...so deep...this country is not making it out anytime soon."

@LordMasonx stated:

"Anybody that thinks Davido & his family are saints who want good for Nigerians is a big fool. Him and his family only care about their personal interests and it has been clear since Day 1."

Sowore says Davido was allegedly confronted with a potential investigation into a past aide's death.Photo: Davido.

Source: Instagram

Davido sues Sophia Momodu's die-hard fan

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a social media user, Jennifer, who is a die-hard fan of Sophia Momodu, expressed her distress online after Davido took action against her.

In a post on her Instagram page, @Jenniferblockblog, she regretted her previous comments online and explained that she had been served with a lawsuit by Davido due to her support for his baby mama, Sophia Momodu.

Jennifer shared a screenshot of the lawsuit and stated that all she had been doing was representing Momodu's fans, insisting that she meant no harm and was only standing against the bullying Momodu had received.

Source: Legit.ng