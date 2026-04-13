A fresh update about businessman Blord's alleged health status in Kuje prison has emerged amid his legal battle with VeryDarkMan

The social media critic shared a WhatsApp message he received concerning the Blord's alleged transfer from a cell area with hardened criminals to segregation

VDM also expressed his willingness to allow the businessman's bail condition, stirring reactions online

Social media critic Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has shared a worrying update about businessman Linus Williams Ifejirika, popularly known as Blord's health during his nearly two-week stay in Kuje prison.

On Sunday, April 12, 2026, VeryDarkMan took to his Instagram story to share a WhatsApp message he received, which claimed Blord was ill.

VeryDarkMan reveals he wouldn't oppose Blord's bail application in new update. Credit blordofficial/verydarkman

Source: Instagram

According to the sender, due to his health concerns, Blord had been transferred from a cell area with hardened criminals to segregation.

"Them done move Blord from Egypt 2 to segregation, Egypt 2 na the Ajegunle part of Kuje prison, where armed robbers and other criminals dey stay. They had to move the former accountant general from segregation to put him there. Him be dey sick, so they had to move him from those hardened guys living under the worst conditions in Kuje," the sender alleged.

Sharing the WhatsApp chat on his Instagram story, VeryDarkMan claimed he had been aware of Blord's illness since April 6 as he laughed over activist Omoyele Sowore's claim that the businessman was resting.

According to Sowore, Blord said he was using the period behind bars as a rare opportunity to rest, insisting he had been extremely busy before his detention.

Due to Blord's health status and plea from prominent figures, VeryDarkMan also expressed willingness to allow the businessman's bail application without opposition.

"Since on the 6th we knew Blord fell ill na why we dey laugh Sowore as he say Blord dey rest, na why we self leave am make e dey enjoy, however, as it stands now that we have seen that Sowore and his avengers don't have power to bring Blord out and discontinue the case like he claimed. We are willing to temper mercy," he wrote.

Recall that the Federal High Court ordered Blord’s remand at the Kuje prison over allegations of impersonation and related charges filed by VeryDarkMan.

A screenshot of the WhatsApp message VeryDarkMan shared about Blord's alleged health status is below:

VeryDarkMan taunts Sowore as he shares fresh update about Blord. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Reactions trail alleged update about Blord

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to the update. Read the comments below:

Wisdom Dennis commented:

"I thought he said no body should beg for him, that he went there to rest."

Blessing Goldman reacted:

"Shebi na VDM talk am did you here it from the people working there, don't expect nice talk from the enemies,rats come and cry."

Emeka reacted:

"Manipulator. Blord is not sick, there is no way Blord will stay with common criminals. He also knows he can't stop Blords bail."

Living Saint Lastbusstop said:

"Bros this is bailable offense knowing fully well that the application will not be opposed, they came up with all this story, anyways my problem now be say the goat wey I buy yesterday don carry belle , I know know who de responsible."

VDM gives condition to forgive Blord

Legit.ng also reported that VeryDarkMan mentioned the condition under which he was willing to forgive Blord and discontinue the ongoing legal case that led to his remand in Kuje prison.

During a conversation with human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju, the critic hinted that he was ready to forgive the businessman and withdraw the case immediately.

To forgive Blord, VeryDarkMan said the mediator must go online and openly express support for the ruling party and the President.

Source: Legit.ng