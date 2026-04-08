Blord reportedly claimed he is using his time in detention to finally get some much-needed sleep

The billionaire tech entrepreneur shut down any hopes of an out-of-court settlement with VDM, stating he is ready to "go all the way"

Blord remains in remand following orders from the Federal High Court in Abuja over charges, including criminal conspiracy

Embattled businessman Linus Williams Ifejirika, popularly known as Blord, has hinted at when he might leave the Kuje Correctional Centre, revealing he is not in a hurry to regain his freedom.

The crypto entrepreneur, who has been in custody since April 1 following a Federal High Court order, reportedly made the disclosure during a visit by activist Omoyele Sowore on Wednesday, April 8.

According to Sowore, Blord said he was using the period behind bars as a rare opportunity to rest, insisting he had been extremely busy before his detention.

Blord claims he is using his time in detention to finally get some much-needed sleep. Photo: Blord.

Source: Instagram

Sharing details of their conversation, Sowore disclosed that the businessman appeared calm and unbothered about his continued stay in custody.

He quoted Blord as saying he was not begging anyone for release and had no intention of rushing the legal process.

“BLORD says he’s using this opportunity to rest cos he hasn’t rested in a while and he’s also not begging anybody cos he’s not in a hurry to get out of prison and he’s ready to go all the way,” Sowore reportedly stated.

The comment has drawn attention online, especially as many supporters had been calling for reconciliation between him and social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan.

Blord was remanded in Kuje prison after being arraigned on allegations including criminal conspiracy, impersonation, and unauthorised use of identity.

The charges stem from an ongoing dispute with VeryDarkMan, which has gradually evolved into one of the most talked-about online feuds in recent weeks.

Since his incarceration, several individuals have appealed for peace, urging both parties to settle the matter outside court.

However, Blord has maintained a firm stance, repeatedly indicating that he is not interested in any form of settlement.

Watch Sowore speak here:

Reactions trail Blord's comments

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@oplehi stated:

"Billionaire find where to rest e no see na prison come be em best choice awwwwn ma so prison don de sweet?"

@BrightMend74887 shared:

"When a freedom fighter uses the same system he's fighting to get justice or oppreess his fellow citizen...then just know he's no true freedom fighter...no matter what,there are some card a true freedom fighter will not pull..this is the beginning of VDM's downfall."

@VICtorNV47 wrote:

"I thought he said he's going to remove him from prison, I thought Blord will be out already by now. sounds like blord has accepted his fate of staying there till 26 or 27"

Blord shut down any hopes of an out-of-court settlement with VDM, stating he is ready to "go all the way. Photo: Blord.

Source: Facebook

VDM gives condition to forgive Blord

Legit.ng earlier reported that VDM mentioned the condition under which he is willing to forgive businessman Linus Williams Ifejirika and discontinue the ongoing legal case that led to his remand in Kuje prison.

The development comes after the Federal High Court ordered BLord’s remand at the Kuje Correctional Centre over allegations of impersonation and related charges filed by the activist.

Source: Legit.ng