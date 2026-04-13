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Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, Pastor Bolaji Ignite Reactions Online as They Are Spotted Together at Event
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Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, Pastor Bolaji Ignite Reactions Online as They Are Spotted Together at Event

by  Chinasa Afigbo
3 min read
  • Nigerian pastors Chris Oyakhilome and Bolaji Idowu made waves online following a recent link-up
  • The two clerics were spotted sitting together at a high table as they leaned towards each other to engage
  • The pictures went viral online, leaving both their fans and followers excited about the unexpected meaning

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Pictures of two Nigerian renowned preachers, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Pastor Bolaji Idowu, went viral online after they were spotted sharing a warm moment at an event.

The images sparked conversations across social media, with many viewers expressing admiration for the encounter.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Pastor Bolaji spotted together leaves fans talking
Unexpected moment as Pastor Chris and Pastor Bolaji trend. Credit: @idowuid
Source: Instagram

In the circulated photos, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome sits calmly on the left, dressed in a pristine white traditional outfit.

His composed demeanour is complemented by a soft smile as he turns slightly to his right to engage with Pastor Bolaji.

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Pastor Bolaji Idowu looks striking in a sharp black tuxedo paired with a bow tie, as he smiles back as though listening intently to what pastor Chris Oyakhilome is telling him.

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The heartwarming exchange excited many online users as they gushed over them.

See the pictures below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian pastor has recounted his long-standing observations of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome in a post shared on the X platform.

The tweet, which quickly went viral, disclosed the writer's personal experiences and opinions regarding the renowned cleric, particularly in relation to healing ministries he claimed to have witnessed over the years.

The pastor, identified as @Olaleye Oluwafemi, who served as the lead pastor of Oikia Christian Centre, presented himself as someone who had followed Pastor Oyakhilome’s ministry for a long period.

Responding via X, he stated that his perspective was not based on hearsay but on what he personally observed during encounters linked to the ministry.

The pastor noted that the healings associated with Pastor Chris were, in his view, consistent and genuine rather than temporary or staged.

He explained that what stood out to him most was the manner in which healings reportedly occurred.

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Pastor Chris Oyakhilome and Pastor Bolaji spotted together stir online buzz
Pastor Chris Oyakhilome joins Pastor Bolaji at event, fans react. Credit: @bolajiid
Source: Instagram

He described them as intense, frequent and extraordinary, indicating that he believed God was actively at work through Pastor Chris.

In his words:

"Pastor Chris doesn’t do go and come back miracles o. God uses him in healing like mad! I am an eyewitness. As in healings like crazy o! Glory to God!"

How fans reacted to Pastor Chris and Bolaji's pictures

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

queennana1298 said:

"For God so love de world that he gave us pastor B and daddy Chris 😍💃💃🥳."

_iamtobisnoww_

"May God bless them and keep them in His peace."

_iamtobisnoww_ said:

"Two great men in who have changed this generation."

oluwa_lo_seyi7

"This is good to see. Two great ministers of God 🔥❤️👏."

dorothyokohazuka said:

God will continue to uphold his people

Pastor Chris lashes out at gospel singers

Legit.ng also reported that Pastor Chris Oyakhilome had lashed out at the viral controversy brewing in the Christian music sector.

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Taye Currency reacts to trending clip claiming he wants Pasuma dead

He reacted to Timi Dakolo and Pastor Femi Lazarus' disagreement on whether gospel singers should charge for their services.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
CANChris OyakhilomeNigerian YouthsNigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission
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