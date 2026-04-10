Zack Orji speaks on economy, claims food prices are dropping under Tinubu

Zack Orji has taken a stance against Nigerians who condemn President Bola Tinubu's administration amid the rising cost of fuel, insecurity and hardship in the nation

The famous actor argued that the administration is on the right course to change the old ways and bring forth a new era where Nigerians will no longer know hardship

Speaking on the current hardship and hunger faced by Nigerians, Zack Orji insisted that it is a temporary phase, citing the positive economic impact of Tinubu's administration

Veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji has sparked fresh reactions online after speaking out in defence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu over the country's current economic state.

In an interview with KaaTruths, the actor criticised Nigerians who constantly blame the government for the increased cost of living. According to him, many Nigerians rely heavily on social media narratives without taking time to understand the real economic situation.

Zack Orji defends Tinubu, says Nigerians rely too much on social media. Credit: Realzackorji, officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Zack argued that the reforms introduced by Tinubu’s administration are already showing results. He claimed that the prices of basic food items like rice and beans are gradually dropping, adding that things are improving, even if not everyone agrees.

When the interviewer pointed out that many Nigerians are still struggling with hunger and do not need to rely on data to confirm their hardship, the veteran actor insisted that hunger is not a new issue. He explained that it is a global problem and did not start with the current administration.

He emphasised:

"Hunger has been an international problem over the years and it didn't start today."

He also dismissed much of the information shared online, saying a great deal of it is misleading. According to the actor, people are quick to spread negative narratives, likening it to the popular saying about giving a dog a bad name just to destroy it.

Zack went on to share a personal experience from a recent trip to the United Kingdom, where he said some Nigerians confronted him for supporting Tinubu.

He added:

"Why won't I support the president of my country if I am convinced he is doing things in the right way and willing to be patient and allow him time. Reforms are not easy, but a lot of Nigerians don't do research."

Speaking further, the actor stressed that economic reforms are never easy and often come with initial pain before improvement. He maintained that since Tinubu assumed office, there have been signs of progress, including a gradual drop in food prices and a stabilising naira.

Zack Orji explains support for Tinubu, insists reforms must hurt first. Credit: Realzackorji, officialasiwajubat

Source: Instagram

Zack Orji's accolades to Tinubu's government trigger reactions

@segun.adegoke penned:

"Uncle Zach Orji stop projecting your choices on us😂😂😂😂."

@wilsoniyke4best quizzed:

"The reforms have been done. What are the results? You have removed fuel subsidy where are the monies? Why are you still borrowing?"

@mpriime____ said:

"If an economy is working we don’t need a research…..it will be obvious….if you go to any working country you don’t need a research, you can see."

@djfreshyk stated:

"Never trust any man that bleaches his skin, especially a man over 50."

@chukwumaideh asked:

"Coming down? Did I hear that?"

Watch Zack Orji's interview below ...

Zack Orji on why Tinubu is the most qualified

Legit.ng reported that Nollywood veteran Zack Orji explained why he supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying the leader has shown goodwill to the Igbo people since his time as Lagos State governor. The actor emphasised that his support for the APC leader is based on competence and his belief in the Nigerian project, regardless of ethnicity.

His comments add him to the list of celebrities already backing Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng