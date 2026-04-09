Saheed Osupa Sets the Record Straight on Worshipping Ifa and Using Juju: “No More Long Talk”
- Saheed Osupa has reacted to a video in which he was said to be using charms and worshipping Ifa
- In a video circulating online, the singer set the record straight with new lyrics from his song Pacesetter
- The message he shared with his fans sparked widespread discussion about his belief in traditional worship
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Popular Fuji musician Saheed Okunola, better known as King Saheed Osupa, has addressed his fans regarding the religion he practices, following a video circulating online about him.
A few weeks ago, the singer admitted to using juju and worshipping Ifa, even asking his band members to join him.
He encouraged them to use traditional means to sharpen their intellect so they would not forget the lyrics of their songs.
In another video shared on his Instagram page by Fountain Osupa, the Fuji star, who fought with his younger colleague Portable last year, explained his beliefs.
According to him, the world now glamorizes lies and gossip, turning it into a business. He noted that the Qur’an, the Bible, and traditional gods do not lie—but the custodians of these religions are the ones who lie. He added that people’s gossip about worldly matters has now extended to gossip about the gods.
Saheed Osupa slams his critics
Addressing critics of his religious practice in the caption, the music star stated that he has no time for long talks but felt it necessary to clarify the truth and stop unnecessary conversations about his beliefs.
He described his critics as gossipers and liars who have spread numerous falsehoods.
Reactions to Saheed Osupa’s Video
Fans of the Fuji star were divided over his statements. Some tried to remind him that Allah is the way and that he would be accountable to him one day, urging him to face the truth rather than remain on the fence.
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Others cautioned him against disclosing personal beliefs publicly, noting that he owes no one an explanation about what he practices in his household.
Here is the Instagram video below:
What fans told Saheed Osupa
Fans of the Fuji star were divied over the video. Some supported him, and others didn't. Here are comments below:
@tem_mtem reacted:
"In the end, we'll all return to Allah on account of our deeds. I love you KSO, but Shirk is a big sin in front of Allah."
@omo_0nii stated:
"That last one wey baba beat chest sweet me pass."
@mrtalk comedian 1 shared:
"I be Christian but you see this man here, I like kilode.
@ianau 101 wrote:
"Oba pls u no owe any modafucka an explanation pls, all we want is your peace so u can continue to feed us within good music, KSO. Much Love My King."
Do2dtun reacts to Portable, Saheed Osupa's feud
Legit.ng previously reported that Do2dtun joined the league of celebrities who reacted to Portable-Saheed Osupa's saga.
He shared a series of tweets and marvelled at the boldness of the young singer. The media personality also stated that he was not comfortable with what Portable had done.
Do2dtun also laughed hard at Portable and shared the possible outcome of the case.
Source: Legit.ng
Shade Metibogun (Entertainment editor) Shade Metibogun is an entertainment editor at Legit.ng (since 2023). She has over a decade experience in both print and online media (THEWILL, Institute for Media and Society). Shade has a Post Graduate Diploma in Education (2016), Bachelor Degree in Literature in English, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (2004), Email: shade.metibogun@corp.legit.ng