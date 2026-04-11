Ayra Starr made waves online shortly after her record label posted a video of a recent performance

The singer was seen donning a navy body con, made with a see-through material

Many who came across the post pointed out what they saw through her attire, igniting reactions online

Popular Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, better known as Ayra Starr, has once again stirred reactions online after a new video of her surfaced.

The “Hot Body” crooner, who is signed to Mavin Records, was recently spotted performing at Tape Lagos, Victoria Island, alongside Shallipopi and friends.

Ayra Star’s transparent ensemble sparks heated reactions online. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

In the clip that has since gone viral, Ayra Starr appeared in a daring see-through outfit that left fans divided.

While some admirers gushed over her confidence and praised her bold fashion sense, others criticised the choice of attire, describing it as “too revealing” and urging her to dress more modestly.

The three-slide video circulating online has sparked heated debates, with many claiming the singer exposed more than they bargained for.

Ayra Starr, known for her fearless style and energetic stage presence, continues to dominate headlines as her fashion choices remain a talking point among fans and critics alike.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ayra Starr, faced intense backlash over a video shared online.

In the recording, the music star, known for her love of skimpy dresses, was seen sitting and facing the camera.

She accidentally parted her legs, revealing what was under her dress to fans. The clip was later deleted from her picture collage.

After noticing the accidental exposure, Ayra Starr quickly adjusted her camera and sat up as if nothing had happened.

She was wearing a short, above-the-knee gown in the video, and before she could cover herself, some fans caught a glimpse.

Fans criticised the blogger who reshared the video, noting that Ayra Starr had already deleted it and there was no need to circulate it again.

Others pointed out that the singer initially shared the video herself and should have been more careful with her content. A few even admitted to checking what was flashed to confirm what was seen online.

Ayra Starr’s style over the years

Ayra Starr is known for her preference for very short and revealing outfits. She has previously faced criticism for performing in a bra and trousers, and most of her videos feature skimpy attires.

In contrast, a video she shared a few months ago showed her in a long gown while in the company of her sister, which surprised her fans and prompted them to confirm it was really her.

How fans reacted to Ayra Starr's video

problemdirector_ said:

"Why is she still wearing cloth?"

larzybenz said:

"Thank God say this girl no get yash problem for dey."

ehissarah said:

"You for just wear only the pant."

gabby_872 said:

"Aunty Tiwa sef no do pass this one you for kuku paint your private parts and go perform naked mtcheew I was just strolling on insta beside my daughter we were both watching together , I stood immediately I saw this indecent dress you need to do better @ayrastarr we have spot of young girls on here , what are you actually promoting?"

coucou7423 said:

"Very shameless girl."

Ayra Starr turns heads in provocative outfit that breaks the internet. Credit: @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

Ayra Starr's album hits 375 million

Legit.ng had reported that the talented singer recorded a new feat on major streaming platforms with her latest body of work, 'Year I turned 21'.

The news was announced in a post sighted on social media by Legit.ng about the laudable feat she recorded. It was reported that the album, which had only spent a day on major platforms, made a record of 375m cumulative streams.

Source: Legit.ng