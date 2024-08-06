A video of Nigerian singer Ayra Starr wearing a long fitted white gown has surfaced online and fans were surprised to see it

In the viral clip, she was in the company of some of her friends while they were having the 'Just give me my money challenge'

The white gown stopped at her ankle and fans reacted massively in the comment section as they shared their hot takes about it

Nigerian singer, Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, professionally known as Ayra Starr, has left her fans in shock after rocking a white long gown in a viral video.

The 'Good Samaritan' crooner, who is known for her love of wearing skimpy dresses that usually unsettles her fans, was seen joining the 'Just give me my money challenge' with her friends and sister.

Ayra Starr surprises fans with new dress sense. Photo credit @ayrastarr

Source: Instagram

She was the one who led the challenge, as others also tried to sing after her.

At a point, she was seen rolling in laughter when the last person didn't get her challenge right. After bending down, her ankle length gown became more visible to the delight of her fans, who reacted to the video.

Her hair was neatly packed to the back, and she rocked a white ear ring to match her gown.

Recall that the singer sent tongue wagging at her album party with the kind of dress she wore to the event.

See the clip here :

How fans reacted to Ayra Starr's dress

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@quadreal_:

"Ayra Star wore gown kee. How, why? Finally, she has listened to her fans."

@therealdon_001:

"Ayra Star wore gown? It must br AI."

@classicmosko:

"Be like say she don get belle."

@olamilekan9025:

"Holy ghost dion enter her."

@teekayclassic_:

"Johnny is coming for you all."

@samzybankz_:

"Darko, I no understand o."

@mmoneyologo:

"This osn is fire."

Ayra Starr album hits 375 million

Legit.ng had reported that the talented singer recorded a new feat on major streaming platforms with her latest body of works, 'Year I turned 21'.

The news was announced in a post sighted on social media by Legit.ng about the laudable feat she recorded.

It was reported that the album which had only spent a day on major platforms made a record of 375m cumulative streams.

Source: Legit.ng