Nollywood actress Rita Dominic is enjoying a relaxing vacation in Zanzibar after a busy moment

The movie star revealed what her husband, Fidelis Anosike, did following her getaway

The actress shared heartfelt appreciation for his thoughtful gesture, leaving many to gush online

Nollywood actress Rita Dominic has expressed heartfelt gratitude to her husband, Fidelis Anosike, as she enjoys a vacation in Zanzibar.

In a video posted on Instagram, the movie star was seen jet skiing while revealing that her husband encouraged her to take a break after the successful launch of the 46th Miss Nigeria season.

Rita Dominic shares unexpected gesture from her husband on vacation Credit: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

According to Rita, Fidelis noticed how hard she had worked and rewarded her with the opportunity to travel to a destination of her choice.

Sharing her excitement, Rita wrote:

“Hubby said- you worked so hard from the start of the 46th Miss Nigeria season. Here, take a vacation anywhere you want, and I chose Zanzibar! Always been on my bucket list! Thanks, my baby. Heading back home to you, had a swell time! @fidelisanosike.”

This is not the first time Fidelis has surprised his wife with thoughtful gestures. On Valentine’s Day, he gifted Rita a brand-new Range Rover, a moment she captured in a video shared with fans.

Appreciating the surprise, Rita described how her husband makes love feel effortless, adding that it was another Valentine’s Day spent with her “favourite human and boyfriend.”

The actress’s posts have warmed the hearts of fans, who admire the couple’s bond.

See her post below:

The actress, known for her roles in films such as The Meeting and 76, married Fidelis Anosike in April 2022 during a traditional ceremony in Imo state, followed by a white wedding in North Yorkshire, England, later that year.

Their wedding celebrations were attended by colleagues and friends from the entertainment industry.

In March 2024, Dominic explained why she had waited until the age of 46 to marry, saying she wanted to be certain about her choice and preferred to follow her heart rather than societal expectations.

Her marriage to Anosike marked a new chapter in her life, balancing her private happiness with a career that has spanned more than two decades in Nollywood.

Rita Dominic shares the unexpected thing her husband did in Zanzibar. Credit: @ritadominic

Source: Instagram

How netizens reacted to Rita Dominic's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

be_lejit said:

"See her enjoying her life…please ladies don't settle for less…"

lily_liliangift said:

"Person wey marry wrong husband go think say na AI 😂 God make person marry right ❤️♥️👏🙌."

beautytukura said:

"Please, I’m entering your hand luggage next time mama 😭🥰❤️❤️❤️."

toccanada said:

"Zanzibar never looked better 😍❤️."

vaaupendeze_outfits_backup said:

"Tanzania peacefuly country❤️ welcome again."

opheliauzoigwe said:

"Soft life for an Achalugo of an able Odogwu! 🙌🏾❤️🥰."

helmaqueen1 said:

"Her Baby, God bless you for caring for our Queen… 👏👏❤️❤️🙌🙌🔥."

thevalojeah said:

"A soft and well taken care of queen! Love seeing you in this season. You deserve it all."

iam_preciousjay said:

"Living life like the Queen you are 😍👏."

thelmaokoduwaojiji said:

"Love looks great on you my darling. Your glow says it all. Our odogwu is doing well 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

windelvetements said:

"Aunty Riri of the most high. Love you to the moon❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Rita Dominic reflects on Nollywood journey with Genevieve

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Rita Dominic took a walk down memory lane as she opened up about her early days in the Nigerian film industry alongside fellow screen star Genevieve Nnaji.

Rita took to Instagram to share a snapshot of herself and the actress on her 50th birthday. She mentioned that when they first started their careers in Nollywood, they were just "passionate girls" with a dream.

She stated that looking around and realising how far they had come made her proud, adding that they didn't walk alone.

Source: Legit.ng