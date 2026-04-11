Angel Smith and her wife Tumininu are currently trending online as the TV star made cryptic posts online

The Former BBNaija star took to her Instagram story channel to share lyrics and memes hinting that she was now single

This was after a video caught Angel’s partner in a compromising state, a week after their lavish wedding

Newlyweds Angel Smith and her wife, Tumininu, have sparked breakup rumours following recent social media activity and a leaked video that has set tongues wagging online.

The speculation began after a clip surfaced showing Tumininu having fun with another woman, with netizens pointing out the body tension and closeness between them.

Viral video fuels speculation about BBNaija Angel’s marriage status. Credit: @angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

The video quickly fueled chatter about cracks in the couple’s relationship.

Adding to the speculation, Angel took to her Instagram page to share cryptic posts.

In one, she hinted that she was not one to mess with, while another suggested she might be back on the streets.

Recall that the former Big Brother Naija star tied the knot with her female partner in the United States earlier this year. The couple reportedly had a civil ceremony in Texas in January 2026 before celebrating their wedding in March 2026.

The leaked video and Angel’s posts have intensified public curiosity, with fans closely watching for any official statement from the reality TV star.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that reactions have trailed the wedding and loved-up videos of former housemate Angel Smith, as she weds her female partner in a white ceremony.

A few weeks ago, the reality star clashed with a fan after sharing her wedding invitation online. Many called on her mother to intervene and guide her.

In the video circulating online, Angel was seen marrying her partner in a civil ceremony, with a note that their traditional wedding would follow soon. At one point, her partner tried to kiss her, but she initially hesitated to do so in public.

Another video showed how Angel's husband was spraying her with dollars as she was dancing for him during their wedding.

BBNaija star Angel faces marital crisis amid scandalous footage Credit: @angeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

In the recording, the newlyweds shared a private moment. Her partner leaned in for a kiss, and Angela was initially reluctant but later accepted.

How netizens reacted to Angel's marriage drama

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

hoyeen053 said:

"Women are polygamous in nature too,he can marry as many as she wants 😂."

abba__bride said:

"Whoever brought about same ex relationship/marriage was just drunk . Same ssex marriage is full of toxicity."

lily__inno said:

"This one na view once 😩."

otorroseline said:

"pastor wey join them never reach house sef😂."

effedeborah said:

"Ah! So fast like that 😩 Photographer sef never deliver pictures finish 😩."

juliewills_agbo said:

"Even people that attended their wedding have not returned to their destination."

holylifegirl96 said:

"Enjoy yourself baby girl 😂😂😂 don't allow Angel to tie you down 😂😂."

Angel Smith and her lover's prewedding shoot

Legit.ng had reported that Angel Smith and her lover trended after she shared her wedding invitation.

The former housemate had flaunted her white wedding invite a few days ago, clashing with a fan who questioned her decision.

The video and pictures sparked hot takes among fans, who shared their opinions online.

Source: Legit.ng