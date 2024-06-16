Video as Ayra Starr leaves many unsettled with bra-like top at event: "Dem no de advise breadwinner"
- Nigerian fast-rising singer Ayra Starr turned heads on social media over her recent outfit at a public event
- The mavin prodigy was spotted in a tending video dancing to one of his hit singles as she casually displayed some of the contents on her chest
- Fans and concerned Nigerians went over different social media platforms to ask various questions about her family and taste in fashion
Nigerian singer Oyinkansola Aderibigbe, better known by her stage name Ayra Starr, has spurred conversations around being admonished at home for her exotic fashion sense.
In a viral clip sighted by Legit.ng and shared by HIPTV, Ayra Starr, was seen at an event bopping along to her song hit track "Rush," with an almost bare chest top.
Although the Mavin star is known for regularly wearing skimpy attires, this recent fit appeared to have taken netizens overboard as it displayed a large amount of her side mammary gland, if not more.
The songstress, however, seemed unbothered and very much comfortable in her provocative clothing.
Watch the video here.
Ayra Starr's bra-like top spurs reactions online
The recent video sparked heated debates on social media, as many questioned whether she didn't have elderly relatives at home to advise. Some even went as far as suggesting that her top was the eyepatch of popular fast-rising singer Ruger.
Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:
ansly.vibes:
"No be ruger eye patch ayra starr take do bra so?"
bigjeff__01:
"Them no de advice family breadwinner sha."
oo_aigboje:
"No be wetin I dey use cover my eye sleep you use as bra? Arya bring my thing back."
frankie_jerome:
"Ruger has been looking for his eye patch since morning."
official_elybillz:
"They say she would have created all access account if she didn't blow already."
_mide_perry:
"Best in wearing rada rada."
mekula_se:
"Rihanna do pass dis one but later she advice herself by herself .. but like dem say dem no the advice bread winner."
playchord:
"Bread winner is allowed to dress the way she likes."
fredcomedian1:
"If no b music this girl supposed dey act blue film oh."
goodistk:
"This girl no get parent? At least her mum non de alive again. What is this? She non see simi and tems."
lafascafonzo:
"Sometimes, I'm embarrassed at Don Baba J. However, I respect the fact that showbiz is actually a show business and that's what she got on."
How Don Jazzy reacted after Ayra Starr met Rihanna
In another entertainment news via Legit.ng, Don Jazzy shared his thoughts on Ayra Starr and Rihanna’s meeting.
This was after photos and videos showing the 21-year-old singer with the award-winning Barbadian musician in London at a Fenty event.
Don Jazzy reshared the pics and accompanied them with an interesting caption applauding Ayra for her great feat. Reacting, a netizen said: “
The fact that Don Jazzy keeps giving us the impression that he hasn’t met Rih is wild. We know your type!”
Source: Legit.ng
