Sierra Leone has dropped treason charges against former President Ernest Bai Koroma, citing health reasons

The 72-year-old ex-leader, who has always denied involvement in the November 2023 coup attempt, welcomed the decision as a step towards peace and reconciliation

His release marks a turning point in Sierra Leone’s political landscape, following years of tension and disputed elections

Sierra Leone’s government has officially dropped treason and other charges against former President Ernest Bai Koroma, who was arrested in connection with an attempted coup nearly three years ago.

Information Minister Chernor Bah told the BBC that the decision was made on health grounds.

Sierra Leone government drops treason charges against ex-President Ernest Bai Koroma on health grounds. Photo credit: SEYLLOU/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ernest Bai Koroma denies coup involvement

According to BBC, the 72-year-old ex-leader has consistently denied any role in the November 2023 attempted coup, when gunmen stormed a military armoury and several prisons, releasing almost 2,000 inmates.

In response to the charges being dropped, Koroma reaffirmed his “enduring conviction that peace, justice and reconciliation must always triumph over adversity.”

Support from regional leaders

In his statement on Tuesday, Koroma expressed gratitude to Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, and the West African regional bloc Ecowas for their support. After his arrest, Ecowas brokered a deal allowing him to go into exile in Nigeria to receive medical treatment.

Following this arrangement, Sierra Leone’s attorney general filed to discontinue the case. Minister Bah confirmed: “The former president is therefore free to return to Sierra Leone at a time of his choosing and to go about his normal business.”

Koroma’s political legacy

Koroma served as Sierra Leone’s president for 11 years until 2018, when Julius Maada Bio was elected. His party, the All People’s Congress, rejected the results of the disputed 2023 election, which saw Bio narrowly re-elected for a second term. International observers criticised the vote, citing a lack of transparency in the count.

The November 2023 uprising left around 20 people dead. Eleven civilians and 24 soldiers were later convicted of involvement and handed long prison sentences in 2024.

About Ernest Bai Koroma

Ernest Bai Koroma is a Sierra Leonean politician who served as president from 2007 until 2018. Born in 1953, he rose to prominence as leader of the All People’s Congress, guiding the country through post-war recovery and economic reforms.

His presidency lasted 11 years, ending when Julius Maada Bio was elected. In November 2023, Koroma was accused of involvement in an attempted coup, though he denied the charges. He was later placed under house arrest before going into exile in Nigeria for medical treatment. In 2026, Sierra Leone’s government dropped all charges against him on health grounds.

Ecowas support strengthens reconciliation as Koroma thanks regional leaders for their role. Photo credit: SEYLLOU/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria carries historic responsibility says ex-Sierra Leone president

Legit.ng earlier reported that Former Sierra Leone President Ernest Bai Koroma has said Nigeria carries a historic responsibility to drive Africa’s progress, declaring that the country’s economic and technological successes inevitably shape the destiny of the continent.

Koroma made the remarks while addressing dignitaries at Flutterwave’s 10th anniversary Gala Night held at the prestigious The Delborough Lagos, where he described the fintech firm’s growth as a continental achievement rather than a purely Nigerian milestone.

Source: Legit.ng