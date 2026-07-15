A Twitter/X account posted a detailed forecast about the 2026 FIFA World Cup final back in 2021, and it stayed buried for years

Everything changed after Spain won their semifinal and booked a spot in the final, making one part of the old post line up

The years-old tweet resurfaced on social media and blew up as fans debated if the remaining part would also play out

An X user's five-year-old football prediction made the rounds online after one key detail turned out to be accurate.

The post, originally shared by the account @actualimthe back in 2021, made a bold claim about the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

Mystery man's 5-year prediction on World Cup 2026 goes viral. Photo credit: Q37qA.

Source: UGC

At the time, the tweet attracted little attention. That changed dramatically once Spain secured their place in the World Cup final by defeating France, and the prediction suddenly felt less like a random guess.

World Cup prediction gets people talking

The original tweet was straightforward and quite weird. It was written in the past tense as though reporting a result that had already happened.

Now, with Spain having knocked out France to reach the final, football fans went back to dig up the post and watched closely to see whether the rest of it would hold.

@actualimthe clearly predicted that Argentina would win the 2026 World Cup and gave the scores as 3:2.

Football fans react to World Cup prediction

The resurfaced post drew lots of responses from Nigerians who were stunned, amused, or simply curious about what might come next.

LSPN asked:

"Anyone here in 2026?"

Crypt said:

"If you’re here from the future, just like this comment."

Solar wrote:

"The greatest player of all times Lionel Messi had scored a brace to secure Argentina the second consecutive global crown. World cup final 2026."

See the post below:

Man predicts winner of World Cup match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that analyst Chris Sutton predicted that England will beat Argentina in their 2026 World Cup semi-final on Wednesday, July 15 in Atlanta.

Sutton warned that Argentina's physicality could unsettle England but said the Three Lions would win comfortably if they kept their discipline.

Source: Legit.ng