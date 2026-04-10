Jim Iyke sparked buzz online after dropping a bold message to men about relationships and money

His controversial take questioned certain relationship dynamics, igniting mixed reactions across social media

The outspoken actor’s remarks fueled debate, drawing attention to his unfiltered views

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has sparked conversations online after sharing a bold message directed at men.

In a post on his Instagram story, the actor cautioned men about relationships that constantly demand money. He stated:

Jim Iyke’s message to men stirs heated debate online Credit: @jimiyke

Source: Instagram

“If it costs you money every time you see her, that’s prostitutiion, not a relationship.”

Jim Iyke went further to advise men who are focused on building an empire to be intentional about their choice of partner.

According to him, such men should either remain single or choose a supportive partner, “a Queen”, rather than someone he described as “a clown seeking attention from the entire village.”

The actor’s cryptic message quickly triggered mixed reactions across social media, with many debating his perspective on relationships and financial responsibility.

Although Iyke is known for keeping his personal life private, he revealed in 2023 that he had been married twice, both marriages ending in failure. He also disclosed that he is a father of three children.

At the time, he explained that his unpredictable and strategic nature was why the media and the public were unaware of his marriages, their collapse, and his children.

See his post below:

How netizens reacted to Jim Iyke's post

Jim Iyke’s latest remarks have once again placed him at the center of online discussions.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions online:

chikasiemobi.jr said:

"If she truly loves you it won’t cost you money everytime you see her……"

_heisvictor said:

"Men are in love…while women are in business."

symplyzarah_ said:

"He’s right,relationships shouldn’t be based on transactions but still doesn’t mean men shouldn’t know their responsibilities."

official_faithodigie said:

"Me I love to be called a prostituute than eny other name in this life."

miraculous_pato said:

"When it comes to relationship, we have so many broken hearts. Everyone is now smarter. Nobody wan lose again. Women will most likely go for the money. BUT the truth is when a woman genuinely loves you, you won't feel your relationship is transactional."

tfc_gymwears said:

"The ones wey no cost Una money before Una go fit see them, no be play Una use them play 😂 abegggg."

olowofela_heritage said:

"Me and 99 others: Customer, How much per night 😂😂😂."

shasha_duna_mis said:

"Okay so if he knack you everytime he see's you, it's called what???. Is like this part of the world don't do celebate relationship... Your bodies and pocket is always busy.."

cherry_girlie001 said:

"As movie no pay again controversy will definitely.Is it not Nigerians again lol?"

Jim Iyke drops bold message for men that has everyone talking. Credit: @jimiyke

Source: Instagram

Jim Iyke, Gideon Okeke in online battle

Legit.ng earlier reported Nigerian online users shared their thoughts on a new post by Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke regarding his colleague, Jim Iyke

Jim had wished his friend, Kate Henshaw, a happy birthday in the most unusual way. While many found it insulting, others understood his 'sarcasm.'

Nonetheless, this did not sit well with Gideon, who begrudgingly blasted Jim Iyke via a fresh post. He cited his 'arrogance' and 'narcissistic' attitude for posting such a message about Kate Henshaw.

Source: Legit.ng