Nigerian social media users found themselves at the edges of their seats following a fresh post by actor Gideon Okeke

The thespian shared a post where he slammed his colleague Jim Iyke over his unconventional birthday message to Kate Henshaw

Gideon’s post has since gone viral, igniting reactions as fans shared their mixed takes on the matter

Nigerian online users have shared their thoughts on a new post by Gideon Okeke regarding his colleague, Jim Iyke.

Jim had wished his friend, Kate Henshaw, a happy birthday in the most unusual way. While many found it insulting, others understood his 'sarcasm.'

Nonetheless, this did not sit well with Gideon, who begrudgingly blasted Jim Iyke via a fresh post. He cited his 'arrogance' and 'narcissistic' attitude for posting such a message about Kate Henshaw.

Okeke’s post ignited a round of reactions, sparking conversations online about who was right or wrong

Gideon wrote:

"Somebody take a look at this Motherfukka over here. It’s the narcissistic effrontery for Me. Such a bone head. 🦴 I wonder who puts these people in check. It’s this kinda rubbish behaviour that people condone, that gives other people the balls to be the actual pri*ks that they are…in real life. 🤷🏽‍♂️Small Boy. Talk anyhow in public. Tueh."

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Gideon's post

Read some reactions online:

@princessodera said:

"You are the problem, most people understood what he meant as it was his 23years old self writing how much he admired and wanted more from her but she managed to carry herself with dignity and respect and still maintained their friendship. Aunty Kate responded without any show of anger, everyone laughed but you decided to make your own version to prove you are a bitter man. Nna go seat down in a corner. We have moved on."

@clet.chinenye said:

"y'all didn't see the part where Jim said "when she finally let him hit it... he was already wild"; so he could value her (paraphrasing here now). I read that part and I was like... nahhh that's too much. you don't need to let the public know that you finally hit that. let the past remain in the past; especially when it comes to shameful & sinful acts of forni*ation."

@jimiking_official said:

"May be Gideon and Jim iyke should organize a boxing fight 😂😂😂 I understand there are a lot on ground 😂😂😂."

@daniella__official said:

"Wetin Jim really do you because I know say no be this write up dey pain you 😂😂but try forgive and forget Biko I love you ❤️."

@x._kaunda said:

"It’s beautiful to learn to mind your business and leave your comments out of other people’s friendship! You need that."

@jollifellow said:

"Gideon wetin concert you? Learn to mind your business oh, Kate send you this one."

@sammieeyez said:

"Relax guys....that's a very poetic birthday wish. I don't see anything wrong with it.. relax..calm down guys."

@globalfashionpage said:

"😂😂😂Me sef I tire 😂😂I am not understanding the insult 😂 Abi e don Dey ment low key 😂😂😂."

